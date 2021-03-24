Atlanta to allow outdoor events with under 2,000 people after May 15

The city of Atlanta will begin allowing outdoor events with under 2,000 people after May 15, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Wednesday.
Bottoms issued an executive order lifting the city’s moratorium on permit applications for events like festivals and other large gatherings, though outdoor events for 2,000 people or more are still not allowed.
The events must occur after May 15, and must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to the mayor’s order.
Bottoms put a temporary ban on any public gatherings of more than 50 people last March.
All outdoor basketball hoops will also be reinstalled at city courts by April 1, Bottoms announced. The city has already reinstalled hoops at more than 20 courts.
The city’s recreational youth baseball program is also set to resume in April; residents are urged to contact their local recreation center for more details.