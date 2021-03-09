Hawks will expand seating capacity for season’s second half

The increase comes as the Hawks have become more confident about their processes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have become very good at managing the social distancing and the mask wearing,” Koonin said, “and after now doing 17 home games (the first seven without fans) we have great processes and procedures. … So we’re going to go to 3,000 people, which will probably be the max that we go to this season — we’ll see where the season goes — because we’ve blocked a big part of our building off with signage behind the players’ side.

“In essence, it just opens the upper deck,” Koonin said of the increase. “We haven’t been putting anybody upstairs. We’re not changing the social distancing; that’s not even a discussion. We’re just opening more parts of the building. We literally opened just one (lower-level) side of the building (previously).”

The Hawks have 19 regular-season home games remaining.