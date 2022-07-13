As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list

Before the Braves went this route, there seemed to be a couple of different ways they could’ve added Jansen. Both had their downsides.

Left-hander Dylan Lee has minor-league options, but has allowed only three earned runs over 20 innings. He’s become a solid option out of the bullpen for manager Brian Snitker, who has deployed Lee in different ways.

And had the Braves removed Jackson Stephens from the roster, they would have had to designate him for assignment because he’s out of options. He’s pitched in 21 games and has allowed 10 earned runs over 28-2/3 innings. The Braves have used Stephens in low leverage and high leverage, but he’s only pitched six times since June 14.

The Braves on June 28 placed Jansen on the injured list, retroactive to June 27, with the irregular heartbeat. He has managed this issue for a long time.

O’Day, the 39-year-old righty, has surrendered 10 earned runs in 21-2/3 innings.