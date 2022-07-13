As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list

The Braves on Wednesday reinstated Kenley Jansen, who dealt with an irregular heartbeat, from the injured list.
In a corresponding move, the Braves placed Darren O’Day on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 12, with a strained left calf muscle. It occurred when O’Day was hit by a comebacker while pitching in Monday’s game versus the Braves.
In the eighth inning, New York’s Tomás Nido hit a 97 mph line drive right toward O’Day’s left leg. O’Day allowed a home run in that inning.
The Braves have their closer back. Even with the injured list stint, Jansen is still third in baseball with 20 saves. He has four blown saves, but has been a great signing thus far. He has allowed 13 earned runs in 32-2/3 innings.
Without Jansen, the Braves’ bullpen pitched well. In the time he was on the injured list, the Braves’ bullpen ranked seventh in baseball with a 3.04 ERA. The group tallied the eighth-most strikeouts (56) and tied for the seventh-best batting average against (.215) of any bullpen in baseball.
Before the Braves went this route, there seemed to be a couple of different ways they could’ve added Jansen. Both had their downsides.
Left-hander Dylan Lee has minor-league options, but has allowed only three earned runs over 20 innings. He’s become a solid option out of the bullpen for manager Brian Snitker, who has deployed Lee in different ways.
And had the Braves removed Jackson Stephens from the roster, they would have had to designate him for assignment because he’s out of options. He’s pitched in 21 games and has allowed 10 earned runs over 28-2/3 innings. The Braves have used Stephens in low leverage and high leverage, but he’s only pitched six times since June 14.
The Braves on June 28 placed Jansen on the injured list, retroactive to June 27, with the irregular heartbeat. He has managed this issue for a long time.
O’Day, the 39-year-old righty, has surrendered 10 earned runs in 21-2/3 innings.
