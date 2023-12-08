Are the Braves better after the winter meetings?

BreakingNews
The Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic launches his first major League home run, off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale in the third inning on Friday, May 14, 2021, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black break down the Braves’ offseason moves after the conclusion of the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

Our team will discuss why the Braves took on the extra money to nab Jared Kelenic from the Mariners and how he will fit in for 2024.

Plus, Justin will explain why he thinks the Braves will add another starter before the season begins and who it might be.

And we have the answers to Braves fans questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

