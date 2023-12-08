Are the Braves better after the winter meetings?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black break down the Braves’ offseason moves after the conclusion of the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

Our team will discuss why the Braves took on the extra money to nab Jared Kelenic from the Mariners and how he will fit in for 2024.

Plus, Justin will explain why he thinks the Braves will add another starter before the season begins and who it might be.