Angels hire Braves coach Ron Washington as next manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Braves lost beloved coach Ron Washington, who is the new Angels manager, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Since 2017, Washington had served as the Braves’ third base and infield coach. Players loved him for his charismatic personality and incredible sense of humor. He brings a lot of energy to the job.
Washington will get his second chance. He managed the Rangers from 2007-14 and took them to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011. As the Rangers manager, he went 664-611.
Washington will work for Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who was an assistant general manager to Alex Anthopoulos in Atlanta.
