Angels hire Braves coach Ron Washington as next manager

Since 2017, Washington had served as the Braves’ third base and infield coach. Players loved him for his charismatic personality and incredible sense of humor. He brings a lot of energy to the job.

Washington will get his second chance. He managed the Rangers from 2007-14 and took them to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011. As the Rangers manager, he went 664-611.

Washington will work for Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who was an assistant general manager to Alex Anthopoulos in Atlanta.