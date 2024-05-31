AJC’s MLB power rankings: Slumping Braves must navigate without Ronald Acuña

Some top teams have sputtered lately, but not the Yankees, who’ve won six of eight. The bad news: Clarke Schmidt has been shut down for four to six weeks. That’s a big blow for the former prized prospect after he’d posted a 2.52 ERA in 11 starts. If the Mets want to sign Juan Soto in the offseason, they’re going to have to blow way past the Yankees’ limit, because it’ll be a tough sell to leave what he’s found in the Bronx.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

The Phillies still own MLB’s best record. They lost two of three to the Rockies and Giants, a rare slipup for a team that’s been hot most of the season. As the Braves continue struggling to find a groove, the Phillies have become the favorites in the National League East. They’ll visit Truist Park in early July. This could be one of the most aggressive clubs in July before the trade deadline. The Phillies look and feel like a team close to getting over the hump.

3. Cleveland Guardians (-)

The Guardians have lost only twice since May 17, though they just dropped a couple games to Colorado. In a much improved American League Central, the Guardians have a three-game lead on the Royals and twice that on the Twins. Outfielder Steven Kwan, sidelined weeks with a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup Friday.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers found the perfect remedy to their issues: the New York Mets. After getting swept by the Reds, the Dodgers won three in New York to get back on track. The lineup’s depth and bullpen remain chief concerns. Rookie outfielder Andy Pages, who dominated the Braves weeks ago, has hit a tough stretch and needs to adjust. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the Dodgers made a late push for free-agent lefty Blake Snell before he signed with the Giants, so the Dodgers should still have room to add salary in July.

5. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

Since getting swept in St. Louis, the Orioles have won six of seven. But starters Tyler Wells and John Means are undergoing season-ending surgeries. The Orioles have a challenging month ahead with one scheduled off day, a long slate of division games and a homestand against the Phillies and Braves. This is a definite postseason team, but can it catch the Yankees?

6. Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Royals lost four of five entering Friday, but they’re comfortably in the postseason mix as June begins, and that’s a big deal for a team that’s been irrelevant since its long-ago championship. A nice story here by former AJC intern Jaylon Thompson on how a trio of Mississippi State products – Hunter Renfroe, Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton – are playing roles for the Royals.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

The Brewers took three of four from the slumping Cubs in Craig Counsell’s return to Wisconsin, building further separation in the NL Central (where the Cardinals have taken second place entering Friday). An example of the Brewers’ brilliance: reliever Bryan Hudson, discarded by the Dodgers in December, has a 1.13 ERA with a 37:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 appearances.

8. Atlanta Braves (-2)

The Braves lost three of four at home to the Nationals, continuing their disappointing offensive showings. Braves pitchers have delivered but must be near perfect to give the team a chance. The Braves entered Friday with 57 homers, just 16th in the majors and behind teams like the Mets, who’ve been horrendous, and the Mariners, who just fired their bench coach and offensive coordinator. We can talk about trades and changes with this team, but the bottom line is that the best players need to perform.

9. Seattle Mariners (-)

The Mariners could have a case above the Braves, especially after they just took three of four from Houston, preventing the Astros from drawing closer in the division. Three of the team’s next four series come against lowly clubs: the Angels, A’s, Royals, White Sox. It’s said here about every week, but the Mariners need help offensively.

10. Minnesota Twins (NR)

The Twins leaped back into the mix with their surge, cooled off, then rebounded. They’re 7-2 in their last nine games, taking series from the Nationals, Rangers and Royals. Infielder Royce Lewis, out since the season opener, is close to returning. The Twins are a good team; they missed an opportunity last winter to possibly turn themselves into a great one. It’d be welcome to see this franchise get a bit more aggressive. It’ll have to as the division continues improving.