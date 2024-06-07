AJC Braves Report podcast: Late-inning magic brings victory over Nationals

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.
We go inside the clubhouse with AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Austin Riley.
Barrett also chats with the voice of the Gwinnett Stripers, Dave Lezotte.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest