Atlanta Braves

AJC Braves Report podcast: Late-inning magic brings victory over Nationals

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias, center, is congratulated by manager Brian Snitker after the team's win over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.

We go inside the clubhouse with AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Austin Riley.

Barrett also chats with the voice of the Gwinnett Stripers, Dave Lezotte.

