Braves reinstate Austin Riley, designate Zack Short for assignment

Riley had been on the paternity list since Tuesday. His wife, Anna, gave birth to their second son, William “Beau” Riley.

In a normal season, the majority of the Braves’ bench players don’t receive much playing time. This, as you know, has not been a normal season. The Braves have dealt with one injury after another.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Short played in 29 games for the Braves. He went 7-for-51 with 11 walks. He was relatively productive toward the beginning of his stint, then faded.

The Braves acquired him because he played a better shortstop than any bench player they’d had to that point. For the most part, he played good defense. But one of the final plays of his time in Atlanta was not good: In Wednesday’s loss to the Reds, his relay throw from shallow right field to home plate ended up in shallow left field as the ball seemed to slip out of his hand.

The Braves have Riley back for what has become an important series. The Mets have pulled within 1.5 games of the Braves for the top National League wild-card spot, with four games coming between the teams in Queens this weekend. You can do the math there.

The Braves are headed into an important road trip.