Braves reinstate Austin Riley, designate Zack Short for assignment

Austin Riley scores the winning run in the 11th inning of Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley scores the winning run in the 11th inning of Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.
By
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The Braves on Thursday reinstated Austin Riley from the paternity list ahead of a four-game series against the Mets in New York.

And with that, another name leaves: The Braves designated Zack Short for assignment. He’s the latest bench player to come and go — though he stayed since the club acquired him in May.

The Braves also recalled right-hander Daysbel Hernández. He’ll be part of their bullpen.

Riley had been on the paternity list since Tuesday. His wife, Anna, gave birth to their second son, William “Beau” Riley.

In a normal season, the majority of the Braves’ bench players don’t receive much playing time. This, as you know, has not been a normal season. The Braves have dealt with one injury after another.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Short played in 29 games for the Braves. He went 7-for-51 with 11 walks. He was relatively productive toward the beginning of his stint, then faded.

The Braves acquired him because he played a better shortstop than any bench player they’d had to that point. For the most part, he played good defense. But one of the final plays of his time in Atlanta was not good: In Wednesday’s loss to the Reds, his relay throw from shallow right field to home plate ended up in shallow left field as the ball seemed to slip out of his hand.

The Braves have Riley back for what has become an important series. The Mets have pulled within 1.5 games of the Braves for the top National League wild-card spot, with four games coming between the teams in Queens this weekend. You can do the math there.

The Braves are headed into an important road trip.

