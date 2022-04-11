AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves get their rings and begin title defense

The Braves spent their opening weekend enjoying the spoils of their 2021 world championship. Now they start to defend it.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into what we’ve learned after the season’s first series, including the impressive pitching performances by Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider.
Our crew also previews the NL East as Atlanta takes on its first divisional opponent this week and answers your mailbag questions.
Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
About the Author
Editors' Picks