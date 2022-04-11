ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves get their rings and begin title defense

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried shows off his World Series ring Saturday at Truist Park. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

caption arrowCaption
Braves starting pitcher Max Fried shows off his World Series ring Saturday at Truist Park. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
Updated 31 minutes ago

The Braves spent their opening weekend enjoying the spoils of their 2021 world championship. Now they start to defend it.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into what we’ve learned after the season’s first series, including the impressive pitching performances by Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider.

Our crew also previews the NL East as Atlanta takes on its first divisional opponent this week and answers your mailbag questions.

Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ian Anderson struggles as Braves drop series finale to Reds
4h ago
Braves start slow at the plate, drop series finale to Reds
5h ago
How the Braves innovated by adding LEDs to their World Series ring
8h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top