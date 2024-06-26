Atlanta Braves

AJC Braves Report podcast: Ben Ingram joins the show

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and pitcher Max Fried talk on the mound.

By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps Monday’s loss to the Cardinals and how Tuesday’s postponement impacts the rest of the week.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and third baseman Austin Riley.

Barrett also sits down with Braves radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Ingram.

