AJC Braves Report: Braves take the opening series in DC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Sunday didn’t go so great, but the Braves showed what they are capable of in the first series of the season.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into Atlanta’s performance this weekend against Washington.

Our crew will discuss what went wrong for Jared Shuster in his big-league debut and how the rookie was able to get back on track.

We will also look at Spencer Strider’s first start and if he can step up and lead the staff with Max Fried back.

Plus, Justin will explain why he believes Matt Olson’s hot start is for real.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

