AJ Smith-Shawver picks up first Triple-A victory

AJ Smith-Shawver won his first Triple-A game as the right-hander pitched five innings in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 6-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday.

Smith-Shawver allowed just two hits and no runs in the win. He struck out six and walked two. He now has a scoreless start across five levels of the Braves’ system this year, including in the majors (June 9 vs. Washington).

Vaughn Grissom and Yolmer Sanchez each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Stripers (42-53). Hoy Park went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Grissom now has a 19 game on-base streak and recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season.