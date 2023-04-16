After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San Diego

Fried, who was not going to start in Kansas City, flew to San Diego separate from the team, which swept the Royals over three games and has won six in a row.

On opening day, Fried allowed one run over 3 1/3 innings before he strained his left hamstring running to cover first base. Fried kept his arm going during the layoff, and the final hurdle was ensuring he could effectively run and field his position.

Bryce Elder, who took Fried’s spot in the rotation on April 5 in St. Louis, has made three starts.

When the Braves officially activate Fried, left-hander Danny Young might be the odd man out. He’s got minor-league options remaining, and is valuable depth for Atlanta. Nothing is official.

Last season, Fried posted a 2.48 ERA over 30 starts. He struck out 170 batters in 185 1/3 innings. He eventually finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

Fried has high hopes for this season. Those didn’t change after the injury. He likened it to 2021, when a hamstring ailment proved to be a small issue and not something that derailed his season.

On Monday in San Diego, Fried will take the mound again for the Braves.

“Really exciting,” Ozzie Albies said. “He’s our ace, so it’ll be huge for our team.”