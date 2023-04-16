After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San Diego

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Braves are about to receive a huge boost.
After Sunday’s win over the Royals, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said the team will activate left-hander Max Fried ahead of Monday’s series opener in San Diego. It will be Fried’s first start since March 30, when he exited early on opening day because of a left hamstring strain.
“It’s awesome. He’s a winner, man,” starting pitcher Kyle Wright said. “That guy leads us and we follow. I’m excited to see him back out there and competing, and be healthy. He’s going to be a huge piece to this team, obviously, so I’m excited to watch him do his thing.”
When the Braves put Fried on the injured list, they backdated the stint to April 1, meaning Fried was eligible to be activated on Sunday in Kansas City if the Braves wanted to do that. He’ll return Monday, so he effectively only missed the minimum amount of time.
Asked how the Braves will monitor Fried on Monday, Snitker said: “You go out and you use common sense. Take it inning to inning, pretty much. Stressful innings, things like that. It wasn’t his arm, so that’s the thing. But we’re still going to use some common sense.”
Fried, who was not going to start in Kansas City, flew to San Diego separate from the team, which swept the Royals over three games and has won six in a row.
On opening day, Fried allowed one run over 3 1/3 innings before he strained his left hamstring running to cover first base. Fried kept his arm going during the layoff, and the final hurdle was ensuring he could effectively run and field his position.
Bryce Elder, who took Fried’s spot in the rotation on April 5 in St. Louis, has made three starts.
When the Braves officially activate Fried, left-hander Danny Young might be the odd man out. He’s got minor-league options remaining, and is valuable depth for Atlanta. Nothing is official.
Last season, Fried posted a 2.48 ERA over 30 starts. He struck out 170 batters in 185 1/3 innings. He eventually finished second in National League Cy Young voting.
Fried has high hopes for this season. Those didn’t change after the injury. He likened it to 2021, when a hamstring ailment proved to be a small issue and not something that derailed his season.
On Monday in San Diego, Fried will take the mound again for the Braves.
“Really exciting,” Ozzie Albies said. “He’s our ace, so it’ll be huge for our team.”
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel