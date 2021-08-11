Adam Duvall on pace to set personal best in home runs

Braves notes:

- Outfielder Ronald Acuna, who tore his ACL in mid-July and is out for the season, is still tied for the team lead with 24 homers. Other Braves who’ve reached the 20-homer mark: first baseman Freddie Freeman (24), third baseman Austin Riley (23) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (20), along with Duvall, who did most of his damage with the Marlins.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies has hit 18 homers. Soler has 16 homers while Pederson has 14. The Braves could have eight players reach the 20-homer mark. Currently, their 158 homers as a team ranks fourth in the majors behind the Giants (170), Blue Jays (168) and Twins (163).

- Remember Swanson’s early-season struggles? Some even called for Orlando Arcia, who was raking at Triple-A Gwinnett, to replace Swanson. Those conversations feel long ago now.

Since beginning a 12-game hitting streak May 19, Swanson has hit .288/.340/.542 with 22 doubles and 15 homers across 71 games. The 27-year-old is assembling the best season of his career. Eligible for arbitration for the third and final time this winter, the Braves will have to decide whether to invest in Swanson long-term soon.

- Left-hander Tyler Matzek has found his form since July 11. He has a 12-game scoreless streak (11-2/3 innings), including Tuesday, when he inherited a two-on, two-out situation and struck out former MVP Joey Votto.

Matzek has allowed six base runners over his streak. The Braves have won 10 of the 12 games.