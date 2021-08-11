Adam Duvall on pace to set personal best in home runs

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is on pace to set a single-season career high in homers. Duvall, reacquired by the Braves at the July 30 trade deadline, has 25 home runs. He’s on pace for 36, which would surpass his best mark of 33, set in 2016.
The Braves’ lineup packs significantly more punch since the deadline thanks to Duvall, Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson (who was acquired two weeks earlier). They’re 7-3 since the deadline, with an in-season addition hitting a homer in six of those contests.
Guillermo Heredia and Abraham Almonte, career journeymen, simply lacked the skill set the new outfielders provide. As with the 2020 Braves, glance up and down the lineup and the power numbers are eye-opening.
Duvall is one reason why. His 25 homers and 78 RBIs are each tied for second in the National League. His value showed Tuesday when Duvall erased a two-run deficit with one swing. It was an element the lower half of the order lacked for much of the campaign.
Now, the lower portion of the Braves’ lineup features a combination of shortstop Dansby Swanson, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and outfielders Duvall, Pederson and Guillermo Heredia, who started Wednesday against Reds lefty Wade Miley.
Braves notes:
- Outfielder Ronald Acuna, who tore his ACL in mid-July and is out for the season, is still tied for the team lead with 24 homers. Other Braves who’ve reached the 20-homer mark: first baseman Freddie Freeman (24), third baseman Austin Riley (23) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (20), along with Duvall, who did most of his damage with the Marlins.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies has hit 18 homers. Soler has 16 homers while Pederson has 14. The Braves could have eight players reach the 20-homer mark. Currently, their 158 homers as a team ranks fourth in the majors behind the Giants (170), Blue Jays (168) and Twins (163).
- Remember Swanson’s early-season struggles? Some even called for Orlando Arcia, who was raking at Triple-A Gwinnett, to replace Swanson. Those conversations feel long ago now.
Since beginning a 12-game hitting streak May 19, Swanson has hit .288/.340/.542 with 22 doubles and 15 homers across 71 games. The 27-year-old is assembling the best season of his career. Eligible for arbitration for the third and final time this winter, the Braves will have to decide whether to invest in Swanson long-term soon.
- Left-hander Tyler Matzek has found his form since July 11. He has a 12-game scoreless streak (11-2/3 innings), including Tuesday, when he inherited a two-on, two-out situation and struck out former MVP Joey Votto.
Matzek has allowed six base runners over his streak. The Braves have won 10 of the 12 games.