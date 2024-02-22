Here’s a look at semifinal results and next week’s championship schedule:
Friday
(Class 5A - At West Georgia)
Girls
Maynard Jackson 77, Cartersville 57
Midtown 73, Dalton 63
Championship game: Maynard Jackson vs. Midtown, March 7, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Eagle’s Landing 69, Maynard Jackson 51
Kell 66, Winder-Barrow 34
Championship game: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class A Division II - At Fort Valley State)
Girls
Montgomery County 61, Clinch County 57
Greenforest 64, Taylor County 35
Championship game: Montgomery County vs. Greenforest, March 6, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Manchester 62, Warren County 60
Greenforest 68, Macon County 44
Championship game: Manchester vs. Greenforest, March 6, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class A Division I - At Georgia College)
Girls
Galloway 60, Rabun County 45
St. Francis 70, Athens Christian 38
Championship game: Galloway vs. St. Francis, March 9, 11 a.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Paideia 56, Savannah 39
Mount Vernon 77, Mount Pisgah Christian 39
Championship game: Paideia vs. Mount Vernon, March 9, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Saturday
(Class 7A - At Georgia State)
Girls
North Paulding 57, Cherokee 54
Grayson 66, Lowndes 25
Championship game: North Paulding vs. Grayson, March 9, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
McEachern 63, Wheeler 56
Grayson vs. Milton
Championship game: McEachern vs. Grayson/Milton, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class 6A - At West Georgia)
Girls
North Forsyth 43, Veterans 33
Marist 72, River Ridge 69
Championship game: North Forsyth vs. Marist, March 8, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Alexander 93, Woodward Academy 64
Jonesboro vs. Riverwood
Championship game: Alexander vs. Jonesboro/Riverwood, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class 4A - At Fort Valley State)
Girls
Baldwin 55, Fayette County 32
Hardaway 57, North Oconee 44
Championship game: Baldwin vs. Hardaway, March 6, 5 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
North Oconee 65, Baldwin 64
Benedictine vs. Holy Innocents’
Championship game: North Oconee vs. Benedictine/Holy Innocents’, March 6, 7 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class 3A - At Savannah State)
Girls
Hebron Christian 97, Monroe 42
Wesleyan 71, Carver-Columbus 57
Championship game: Hebron Christian vs. Wesleyan, March 8, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Sandy Creek 66, Carver-Columbus 32
Johnson-Savannah vs. Dougherty
Championship game: Sandy Creek vs. Johnson-Savannah/Dougherty, March 8, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum
(Class 2A - At Georgia College)
Girls
Josey 45, Central-Macon 38
Mt. Paran 72, Murray County 44
Championship game: Josey vs. Mt. Paran, March 7, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum
Boys
Toombs County 47, Butler 42
Westside-Augusta vs. Columbia
Championship game: Toombs County vs. Westside-Augusta/Columbia, March 7, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum
