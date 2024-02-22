Sports

HS basketball semifinal results, championship schedule, updated brackets

Wheeler head coach Larry Thompson reacts to a call during the second half of GHSA Class 7A Semifinal basketball game at GSU’s Convocation Center, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
Updated 53 minutes ago

Here’s a look at semifinal results and next week’s championship schedule:

Friday

(Class 5A - At West Georgia)

Girls

Maynard Jackson 77, Cartersville 57

Midtown 73, Dalton 63

Championship game: Maynard Jackson vs. Midtown, March 7, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 5A girls bracket

Boys

Eagle’s Landing 69, Maynard Jackson 51

Kell 66, Winder-Barrow 34

Championship game: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 5A boys bracket

(Class A Division II - At Fort Valley State)

Girls

Montgomery County 61, Clinch County 57

Greenforest 64, Taylor County 35

Championship game: Montgomery County vs. Greenforest, March 6, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass A Division 2 girls bracket

Boys

Manchester 62, Warren County 60

Greenforest 68, Macon County 44

Championship game: Manchester vs. Greenforest, March 6, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass A Division 2 boys bracket

(Class A Division I - At Georgia College)

Girls

Galloway 60, Rabun County 45

St. Francis 70, Athens Christian 38

Championship game: Galloway vs. St. Francis, March 9, 11 a.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass A Division 1 girls bracket

Boys

Paideia 56, Savannah 39

Mount Vernon 77, Mount Pisgah Christian 39

Championship game: Paideia vs. Mount Vernon, March 9, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass A Division 1 boys bracket

Saturday

(Class 7A - At Georgia State)

Girls

North Paulding 57, Cherokee 54

Grayson 66, Lowndes 25

Championship game: North Paulding vs. Grayson, March 9, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 7A girls bracket

Boys

McEachern 63, Wheeler 56

Grayson vs. Milton

Championship game: McEachern vs. Grayson/Milton, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

(Class 6A - At West Georgia)

Girls

North Forsyth 43, Veterans 33

Marist 72, River Ridge 69

Championship game: North Forsyth vs. Marist, March 8, 5:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 6A girls bracket

Boys

Alexander 93, Woodward Academy 64

Jonesboro vs. Riverwood

Championship game: Alexander vs. Jonesboro/Riverwood, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum

(Class 4A - At Fort Valley State)

Girls

Baldwin 55, Fayette County 32

Hardaway 57, North Oconee 44

Championship game: Baldwin vs. Hardaway, March 6, 5 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 4A girls bracket

Boys

North Oconee 65, Baldwin 64

Benedictine vs. Holy Innocents’

Championship game: North Oconee vs. Benedictine/Holy Innocents’, March 6, 7 p.m., Macon Coliseum

(Class 3A - At Savannah State)

Girls

Hebron Christian 97, Monroe 42

Wesleyan 71, Carver-Columbus 57

Championship game: Hebron Christian vs. Wesleyan, March 8, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 3A girls bracket

Boys

Sandy Creek 66, Carver-Columbus 32

Johnson-Savannah vs. Dougherty

Championship game: Sandy Creek vs. Johnson-Savannah/Dougherty, March 8, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum

(Class 2A - At Georgia College)

Girls

Josey 45, Central-Macon 38

Mt. Paran 72, Murray County 44

Championship game: Josey vs. Mt. Paran, March 7, 1 p.m., Macon Coliseum

ExploreClass 2A girls bracket

Boys

Toombs County 47, Butler 42

Westside-Augusta vs. Columbia

Championship game: Toombs County vs. Westside-Augusta/Columbia, March 7, 3 p.m., Macon Coliseum

