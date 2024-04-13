Photos: Bulldogs back on the field for G-Day

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne picks up a first down during the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young catches a touchdown pass over defensive back Julian Humphrey for a 10-7 lead during the second quarter of the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young catches a touchdown pass over defensive back Julian Humphrey for a 10-7 lead during the second quarter of the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne loosens up before playing in the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
Members of the Redcoat Marching Band are all smiles as they touch the new hedges around the field at Sanford Stadium for the first time while arriving for the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
