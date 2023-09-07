Here are 5 NFL betting promos to get right before Lions-Chiefs

As football fans prepare for Week 1, we’ve put together a list of the five NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023. In actuality, there’s a sixth offer that so strong, it’s made its way to the top of the list. Players who sign up with PointsBet here will earn a $150 Fanatics credit to use for the purchase of any NFL jersey with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game.
BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE
POINTSBET
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS
BET365
$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER
BETMGM
The five NFL betting promos for NFL Kickoff 2023 come with considerable value. The structure of each offer is different, so read over all of the promos before deciding which are best for you.
Here are 5 NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023
If you plan on wagering on any of the action in Week 1 of the NFL season, there are multiple new user offers worth considering. PointsBet’s offer is the absolute best of the bunch if you’re looking for a way to get an NFL jersey at a low cost. If you want to take advantage of offers that will come with significant returns in bonus bets, the promos below could be for you:
DraftKings Sportsbook’s bet $5, get $200 bonus offer
When it comes to NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023, DraftKings has to be at or near the top of any bettor’s list. All it takes is a $5+ wager on any betting market in any Week 1 game to earn a 40x return win or lose in bonus bets. Once your bet processes, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets that can be used on NFL Week 1, MLB, and college football games. If your bet wins, you’ll also collect cash winnings.
Click here to bet $5, get $200 bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.
Bet $5, get $200 bonus, $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering prospective players a pair of bonuses ahead of Week 1. The first is $200 in bonus bets that you can use on a variety of betting markets in the NFL, MLB, and more. If your first bet wins, you’ll also earn a cash profit and your wager back. In addition to the bonus bets, you’ll receive a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket gives players the chance to watch out of market games, including as many as four different NFL games on the same screen at the same time.
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you click here and sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Caesars Sportsbook’s bet $50, get $250 promo
Caesars Sportsbook has another fantastic bet and get offer. Players who register for an account with Caesars promo code RUSH2GET will activate a bet $50, get $250 offer. Regardless of how your first $50+ wager settles, you will earn $250 in bonus bets. These will convey as five $50 bonus bets that can then be used on other NFL games and more over the next few weeks.
Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code RUSH2GET for the chance to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.
Bet $1, get $365 bonus win or lose from bet365
The largest guaranteed bonus on our list of NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023 comes from bet365. Any bettor in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia should absolutely get in on the action with bet365, as a $1 wager will be enough to earn a $365 return in bonus bets win or lose. There are also a number of in-app promos worth checking out, including one that will pay out a moneyline bet early if a player’s team goes up by 17+ points at any point in the game.
Bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what from bet365 when you click here and use promo code AJCXLM.
$1,500 first-bet offer for Week 1 from BetMGM
The final offer on our list of NFL betting promos comes from BetMGM. Unlike the other offers on this list, BetMGM won’t hand out a guaranteed return in bonus bets win or lose. Instead, BetMGM will give players the backing of up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which will convey if your first wager loses. For example, if you bet $250 on any team to win its game in Week 1, you’d either earn a cash profit with a win or five $50 bonus bets with a loss. Those bonus bets would then become eligible for use on other games this week.
Click here to unlock this $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
Bet365 T’s & C’s:
New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.
PointsBet T’s & C’s:
New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
About the Author
All Rights Reserved.