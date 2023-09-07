Here are 5 NFL betting promos to get right before Lions-Chiefs

As football fans prepare for Week 1, we’ve put together a list of the five NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023. In actuality, there’s a sixth offer that so strong, it’s made its way to the top of the list. Players who sign up with PointsBet here will earn a $150 Fanatics credit to use for the purchase of any NFL jersey with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The five NFL betting promos for NFL Kickoff 2023 come with considerable value. The structure of each offer is different, so read over all of the promos before deciding which are best for you.

Here are 5 NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023

If you plan on wagering on any of the action in Week 1 of the NFL season, there are multiple new user offers worth considering. PointsBet’s offer is the absolute best of the bunch if you’re looking for a way to get an NFL jersey at a low cost. If you want to take advantage of offers that will come with significant returns in bonus bets, the promos below could be for you:

DraftKings Sportsbook’s bet $5, get $200 bonus offer

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

When it comes to NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023, DraftKings has to be at or near the top of any bettor’s list. All it takes is a $5+ wager on any betting market in any Week 1 game to earn a 40x return win or lose in bonus bets. Once your bet processes, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets that can be used on NFL Week 1, MLB, and college football games. If your bet wins, you’ll also collect cash winnings.

Click here to bet $5, get $200 bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bet $5, get $200 bonus, $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering prospective players a pair of bonuses ahead of Week 1. The first is $200 in bonus bets that you can use on a variety of betting markets in the NFL, MLB, and more. If your first bet wins, you’ll also earn a cash profit and your wager back. In addition to the bonus bets, you’ll receive a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket gives players the chance to watch out of market games, including as many as four different NFL games on the same screen at the same time.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you click here and sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook’s bet $50, get $250 promo

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: RUSH2GET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has another fantastic bet and get offer. Players who register for an account with Caesars promo code RUSH2GET will activate a bet $50, get $250 offer. Regardless of how your first $50+ wager settles, you will earn $250 in bonus bets. These will convey as five $50 bonus bets that can then be used on other NFL games and more over the next few weeks.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code RUSH2GET for the chance to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

Bet $1, get $365 bonus win or lose from bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The largest guaranteed bonus on our list of NFL betting promos to get for NFL Kickoff 2023 comes from bet365. Any bettor in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia should absolutely get in on the action with bet365, as a $1 wager will be enough to earn a $365 return in bonus bets win or lose. There are also a number of in-app promos worth checking out, including one that will pay out a moneyline bet early if a player’s team goes up by 17+ points at any point in the game.

Bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what from bet365 when you click here and use promo code AJCXLM.

$1,500 first-bet offer for Week 1 from BetMGM

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The final offer on our list of NFL betting promos comes from BetMGM. Unlike the other offers on this list, BetMGM won’t hand out a guaranteed return in bonus bets win or lose. Instead, BetMGM will give players the backing of up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which will convey if your first wager loses. For example, if you bet $250 on any team to win its game in Week 1, you’d either earn a cash profit with a win or five $50 bonus bets with a loss. Those bonus bets would then become eligible for use on other games this week.

Click here to unlock this $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Bet365 T’s & C’s:

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

PointsBet T’s & C’s:

New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).