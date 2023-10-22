FanDuel Sportsbook $200 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any new player who registers for an account via the links on this page will apply our FanDuel promo code and turn a $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 game into $200 in bonus bets. No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll secure a 40x return on your wager, which you can use on other games.

Today’s slate of games includes multiple matchups that could affect the lead of multiple divisions. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in a game between the top two teams in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, who lead the NFC North, will be on the road taking on the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. A $5+ wager on either game could earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 7 matchups.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday: Grab $200 guaranteed bonus for Week 7 games

FanDuel Sportsbook is America’s #1 sportsbook for a reason, and it all starts with their strong new user promo. While some sportsbooks require a sizable first bet that will only issue a bonus with a loss, FanDuel has chosen to give every new player $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

You can bet on any game or player market with this offer, which means you could throw down $5 on the Falcons to win or the Colts to cover the spread at home against the Browns. If you think Daniel Jones will rush for 35+ yards against the Commanders or Stefon Diggs will score the first TD of the game agains the Patriots, those markets are eligible as well.

How to apply our FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook has made signing up for an account really simple. If you want to get in on the action with a $200 guaranteed bonus, follow the instructions below:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Provide your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Select any NFL Week 7 game and wager $5 or more on any market.

No matter how your first cash wager settles, you’ll secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets that can be applied to other NFL games and more. Plus, you’ll earn a cash profit if your first bet wins.

Featured SGP offers and more

FanDuel Sportsbook keeps giving players plenty of reasons to keep coming back to the app after signing up for a new user promo. If you head over to the promos section of the app, you’ll find a bevy of featured same-game parlays from Bill Simmons, Darius Butler, The Ringer Gambling Show, Michelle Beadle, Game Center and more. Plus, all players can turn a $5+ wager on any NBA market to secure three months of NBA League Pass at no additional charge.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 7 and secure a $200 guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook $200 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.