FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo: How to claim the popular offer

Sports Betting
By Russell Joy – Sports Betting Dime
57 minutes ago
X

Football fans will have access to a huge discount to a fantastic service when they sign up for the latest FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo. Sign up here to register for a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package, plus $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Regardless of which betting market you choose to wager on, you will lock-in a pair of bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook. First, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets and a $100 discount with this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season kicked off on Thursday night as the Detroit Lions pulled the road upset over the Chiefs. Now, attention turns towards a packed slate of Sunday games. If you’re interested in earning a three-figure discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, you’ll need to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo and get $100 off any package, as well as $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo offers $100 off with NFL Week 1 bet

All it takes is a $5+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game this weekend to earn $300 in bonuses. FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user promo is arguably the most valuable and certainly the most unique in the industry. Signing up today will earn you bonus bets, as well as a discount for the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

You’ll be able to wager on a player props, totals, point spreads or moneylines to qualify. You could instead wager $5 on either team to win the game or cover the spread. Win or lose, you’ll earn the bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Register for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo

New players who register for an account with receive a discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. Complete the steps below to activate this offer:

  • Click here to register for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo.
  • Fill out the necessary information fields with your name, address, phone number and date of birth.
  • Choose a deposit method to add $10 or more into your account.
  • Navigate to Lions-Chiefs and wager $5+ on any market.

As soon as your bet processes, you will receive $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. You’ll also earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

More NFL offers

FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of in-app promos available ahead of NFL Week 1. One is the Super Win bonus, which will award players with a bonus bet for each win the team records in the regular season, maxing out with a $50 bonus.

There’s also a no sweat bet offer available for all FanDuel Sportsbook users. Players who wager $1 or more on any Week 1 game with odds of -200 or longer can get back bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss.

Register for this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo and get $100 off when you click here.

Russell Joy
