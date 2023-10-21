FanDuel Sportsbook $200 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel college football promo code offer comes with the biggest guaranteed bonus in the business. You can choose any betting market in any game and earn $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager.

#17 Tennessee will be on the road taking on #11 Alabama this afternoon. Michigan State will then play host to #2 Michigan, while #14 Utah takes on #18 USC. You can turn a $5+ wager on any matchup into $200 worth of bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to apply our FanDuel college football promo code.

FanDuel college football promo code unlocks $200 bonus win or lose today

FanDuel Sportsbook has the largest guaranteed bonus available to new users who take the time to sign up for an account. If you want to bet on a game market like Tennessee to win or Utah to cover the spread, you’ll have the ability to do so. Total points markets are also available, so you could bet $5 on Michigan and Michigan state to go under the total points line.

You’ll get $200 in bonus bets as long as you wager $5+ on any game today. Keep in mind that the bonus bets you receive can then be applied to other college football games, as well as those in the NFL, NHL, and Major League Baseball. Once you’ve placed your first wager, you’ll also be able to access odds boosts and in-app promos for games taking place in any league this weekend.

Sign up with our FanDuel college football promo code

In order to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Doing so is really simple when you complete these steps:

Click here to apply our FanDuel college football promo code.

to apply our FanDuel college football promo code. Fill out the required information fields to set up an account.

Choose any of the available deposit methods like online banking or PayPal.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Wager $5+ on any college football game.

You’ll secure $200 in bonus bets win or lose. These bonus bets will be available for use on other games in any league this weekend.

More college football promos

You can head over to the promos section to take advantage of more college football offers. There’s a 50% profit boost available for any qualifying betting market in the Tennessee-Alabama game. You can also opt-into the college football parlay profit boost promo for a 50% profit boost token.

Click here to apply our FanDuel college football promo code for the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

FanDuel Sportsbook $200 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.