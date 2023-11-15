ESPN Sportsbook: Download app, get $250 bonus for NBA, NFL games

The new ESPN Sportsbook app, ESPN BET, offers first-time bettors a no-brainer welcome promo. And if you sign up with our promo code AJC, you’ll score a higher bonus than you otherwise would.
ESPN BET is the name of the newly-launched ESPN Sportsbook app. Bettors can open an ESPN BET account through this link, which takes them to the site’s homepage. As you register, use our exclusive ESPN BET promo code AJC to receive $250 in bonus bets after your first bet. Without the code, your initial cash wager activates a $200 payout instead of $250.
Get exclusive $250 bonus after entering code AJC on ESPN Sportsbook app
The best welcome offers for new sportsbook customers are the ones that deliver a significant payout after a small investment. With ESPN BET, any wager leads to a $200 bonus at minimum. Place a $1 bet or wager a few cents, and ESPN BET will deliver four (4) $50 bonus bets on the spot.
The payout gets even larger when you use our bonus code. After downloading the app and creating an account, bettors must enter the code AJC to earn another $50 bonus bet. The additional stake will arrive shortly after the others, giving you $250 to work with during a jam-packed period on the sports calendar.
Register for ESPN BET
Here’s a step-by-step guide for new customers ready to take the plunge into ESPN BET:
- Use this link to open the ESPN BET homepage. Mobile users can also click the link to download or open the ESPN Sportsbook app.
- Hit the “sign up” button and begin registration.
- When the promo code screen shows up, enter our code AJC.
- Make a cash deposit using one of the available payment methods.
- Place any wager on the NBA, NFL or another betting market.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, then an extra $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours.
ESPN BET only accepts registrations and wagers in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Exclusive odds boosts on ESPN Sportsbook app
After securing your bonus, head to the “boosts” tab on the ESPN BET app to find limited-time props and parlays with enhanced odds.
One example is the “Elle Duncan special,” which places +275 odds on Georgia to win the national championship in college football. The odds without the boost are +225.
Another special market, “seeing green,” is for Bengals-Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Bettors now have +450 odds (prev. +350) on Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson combining for 500+ passing yards and 4+ passing touchdowns.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
About the Author
Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services