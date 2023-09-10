DraftKings UFC 293 promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Adesanya-Strickland

By Russell Joy – Sports Betting Dime
36 minutes ago
If you want to grab a $200 guaranteed bonus before UFC 293′s main event, there’s a DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer you’ll want to take advantage of. Click here to turn a $5 bet on any bout into $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The UFC 293 card has its fair share of intriguing matchups. Any $5 wager you place as your first cash bet will earn you $200 in bonus bets that you can use on the event and more this weekend. You won’t even need to input a DraftKings UFC 293 promo code, as our links will do that instantly.

Israel Adesanya will look to defend his middleweight title tonight in front of a raucous crowd in Sydney, Australia. He’ll be opposed by No. 5 contender Sean Strickland. A $5+ bet on this bout or another on the main card will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to sign up with our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code.

DraftKings UFC 293 promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Adesanya-Strickland

Whether you opt to back “The Last Stylebender” to retain the middleweight title or the main event to go the distance, you’ll have plenty of choices with DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s important to keep in mind that all betting promos are on the table.

If you wager $5 on Strickland to pull off a huge upset of Adesanya, you can earn a 40x return no matter what. In the event that your first bet wins, DraftKings will add a cash profit to your account and return your initial stake.

Sign up with our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code

Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes if you follow our instructions below.

  • Click here to apply our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code.
  • Enter the required personal information.
  • Choose a deposit method and add $5 or more.
  • Select a betting market in UFC 293 and wager at least $5.

DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets (eight $25 bonus bets), which you can then apply to markets in other bouts and games. This includes the NFL, MLB, and more.

Additional promos tonight

DraftKings Sportsbook has a few in-app promos available for tonight’s UFC 293 card. There’s a super boost available that will give players +100 odds on Israel Adesanya to win his bout, which is a drastic improvement over the -600 odds he’d otherwise command.

The UFC 293 stepped up parlay is another offer worth considering. With this promo, you’ll receive anywhere from a 20% to a 100% profit boost. This starts with qualifying UFC 293 parlays with 3+ legs. In order to earn a 100% profit boost, your wager will need 10+ legs.

Click here to apply our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code so you can bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
