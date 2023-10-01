DraftKings Sportsbook promo unlocks $300 in NFL bonuses for Chiefs-Jets, Week 4

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

First-time customers can tackle a thrilling NFL weekend with a DraftKings Sportsbook promo that pays up to $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo activates instant $200 in bonus bets + $100 in no sweat NFL bets

Week 4 action continues on Sunday with several must-see games, including a primetime showdown between the Chiefs and Jets. New bettors who capitalize on the latest DK Sportsbook promo qualify for the following perks:

$200 payout in bonus bets after a $5 cash wager

Up to $100 in no sweat bets for Sunday and Monday NFL

Extensive betting market for every Week 4 game

In-app profit boosts and “early win” promos

DraftKings Sportsbook promo specifics

The key to a profitable football season begins with a $5 wager. Create a DraftKings account through this post and place $5 on any NFL Week 4 betting market. Moments later, DK will issue $200 in bonus bets, paid as eight $25 stakes ready for immediate use.

For a limited time, DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $200″ offer also includes two no sweat bets. Apply a “no sweat” token to one eligible Sunday NFL bet and another for Monday Night Football. DraftKings limits each no sweat wager to $50, meaning bettors can end up with $100 in refunded bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook instructions for new NFL promo

Flip $5 into $200 bonus bets at a minimum this weekend. Take on NFL Week 4 after securing DraftKings Sportsbook promo through the following instructions:

Click here to trigger the DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

to trigger the DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Provide your name, birthdate, and other necessary account information.

Fund your sportsbook account with a cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on any NFL Week 4 matchup.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get two “no sweat” NFL tokens (Sun + Mon) worth up to $50 each.

Every customer has seven days to apply a bonus bet on the NFL or another betting market. A win will deliver cash profit directly into your withdrawable balance.

Football fans have a limited window to score up to $300 in bonus bets through this no-brainer DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

DraftKings Promo: Bet on NFL Games

Another football Sunday means many opportunities for DraftKings bettors to win cold, hard cash. DK hosts one of the industry’s most extensive NFL betting markets, with countless props and parlay possibilities on every game.

NFL Week 4 Betting Odds

Most Week 4 matchups kick off this afternoon. Sign up before or during the fun to place your initial $5 wager, a no sweat bet, and much more on the following games:

Raiders at Chargers (-6.5) - 4:05 p.m. ET

Patriots at Cowboys (-6) - 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals at 49ers (-14) - 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs (-9) at Jets - 8:20 p.m. ET

DraftKings takes NFL betting to the next level with profit boosts and exclusive offers, like “up 10 early win.” With this promo, your Week 4 moneyline stake instantly settles as a win if your team builds a 10+ point lead, regardless of the final score.

Bet Chiefs-Jets SNF on DraftKings Sportsbook

Utilize the new DraftKings Sportsbook promo and the site’s Week 4 promotions for an early afternoon game, or save it for tonight’s primetime battle in the Meadowlands.

Sunday Night Football pits Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs against Zach Wilson and the Jets. With Aaron Rodgers shelved for the 2023 season due to an Achilles tear, New York is a massive 9.5-point home underdog. But Kansas City has had its road issues, going 3-5 against the spread as an away favorite in 2022.

DraftKings has moneylines, spreads, point totals, player props, and more for Chiefs-Jets. In addition, you can boost any SNF bet by 25% with DK’s “all Sunday profit boost.”

