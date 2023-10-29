DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus instantly for NFL Sunday

Sports Betting
By Tim van Straten – Sports Betting Dime
34 minutes ago

One of the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry returns for NFL Week 8: a “bet $5, get $200″ deal exclusively available through our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links here.

Score $200 in bonus bets after activating our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links and placing a $5 bet. The instant bonus leads to endless betting opportunities on any sport, including today’s NFL action.

DraftKings released the “bet $5, get $200″ promo this fall. As a result, thousands of prospective gamblers nationwide have signed up and turned a $5 wager into a massive $200 payout. The welcome promo is still around for a limited time, so scoop up DK’s bonus and activate other in-app offers, like a daily “no sweat” same game parlay for the NFL and more.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links and take advantage of the no-brainer “bet $5, get $200″ offer.

Join DraftKings Sportsbook, score $200 in bonus bets

Before diving head-first into DraftKings, new customers must secure the site’s outstanding welcome offer. Read and review the information below, and you’ll be a measly $5 wager away from swimming into Week 8 with $200 in bonus bets.

  • Click here to activate our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links. You won’t need to enter a specific promo code during registration.
  • Enter your name, birthday and other pertinent account information.
  • Verify your playing area through a brief geolocation check.
  • Deposit cash using any accepted banking method.
  • Place at least $5 on any betting market with your first bet, like the NFL.
  • Earn $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bettors with successful first bets also earn cash profit after settlement.

DK’s bonus arrives as eight $25 bonus bets. Use them within seven days to build your bankroll with stone-cold cash.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet on Falcons-Titans

SpreadTotalMoneyline
ATL Falcons-2.5 (-115)O 35 (-108)-135
TEN Titans+2.5 (-105)U 35 (-112)+114

Despite a -18 point differential and the NFL’s fourth lowest-scoring offense, the Falcons sit atop the NFC South at 4-3. Atlanta will try to extend its division lead in a road matchup against the 2-4 Titans in Nashville.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings in what many expect to be Week 8′s lowest-scoring game. Atlanta’s offense is partially responsible, though a key reason for the modest point total is its top-ten defense facing the inexperienced Malik Willis and Will Levis, the two quarterbacks Tennessee will play to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill.

NFL Week 8 spreads

Every NFL game this weekend has numerous betting options. Tackle your favorite spread, moneyline or touchdown pick from any of these matchups (all times ET):

  • Falcons (-2.5) at Titans - 1:00 p.m.
  • Eagles (-7) at Commanders - 1:00 p.m.
  • Jets (-3) at Giants - 1:00 p.m.
  • Texans (-3.5) at Panthers - 1:00 p.m.
  • Patriots at Dolphins (-8) - 1:00 p.m.
  • Rams at Cowboys (-6.5) - 1:00 p.m.
  • Jaguars (-2) at Steelers - 1:00 p.m.
  • Vikings (-1) at Packers - 1:00 p.m.
  • Saints (-2) at Colts - 1:00 p.m.
  • Browns at Seahawks (-3.5) - 4:05 p.m.
  • Ravens (-9.5) at Cardinals - 4:25 p.m.
  • Bengals at 49ers (-5.5) - 4:25 p.m.
  • Chiefs (-7) at Broncos - 4:25 p.m.
  • Bears at Chargers (-8.5) - 8:20 p.m.

DraftKings has several in-app promos, including a “no sweat” same game parlay. Build an SGP for any NFL game with three or more legs, and DraftKings will refund a loss with bonus bets.

Click here to unlock the “bet $5, get $200″ welcome offer through our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links.

