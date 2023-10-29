DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus instantly for NFL Sunday

One of the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry returns for NFL Week 8: a “bet $5, get $200″ deal exclusively available through our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links here.
Join DraftKings Sportsbook, score $200 in bonus bets
Before diving head-first into DraftKings, new customers must secure the site's outstanding welcome offer.
- Click here to activate our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links.
- Enter your name, birthday and other pertinent account information.
- Verify your playing area through a brief geolocation check.
- Deposit cash using any accepted banking method.
- Place at least $5 on any betting market with your first bet, like the NFL.
- Earn $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bettors with successful first bets also earn cash profit after settlement.
DK’s bonus arrives as eight $25 bonus bets. Use them within seven days to build your bankroll with stone-cold cash.
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet on Falcons-Titans
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|ATL Falcons
|-2.5 (-115)
|O 35 (-108)
|-135
|TEN Titans
|+2.5 (-105)
|U 35 (-112)
|+114
Despite a -18 point differential and the NFL’s fourth lowest-scoring offense, the Falcons sit atop the NFC South at 4-3. Atlanta will try to extend its division lead in a road matchup against the 2-4 Titans in Nashville.
The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings in what many expect to be Week 8′s lowest-scoring game. Atlanta’s offense is partially responsible, though a key reason for the modest point total is its top-ten defense facing the inexperienced Malik Willis and Will Levis, the two quarterbacks Tennessee will play to replace the injured Ryan Tannehill.
NFL Week 8 spreads
Every NFL game this weekend has numerous betting options. Tackle your favorite spread, moneyline or touchdown pick from any of these matchups (all times ET):
- Falcons (-2.5) at Titans - 1:00 p.m.
- Eagles (-7) at Commanders - 1:00 p.m.
- Jets (-3) at Giants - 1:00 p.m.
- Texans (-3.5) at Panthers - 1:00 p.m.
- Patriots at Dolphins (-8) - 1:00 p.m.
- Rams at Cowboys (-6.5) - 1:00 p.m.
- Jaguars (-2) at Steelers - 1:00 p.m.
- Vikings (-1) at Packers - 1:00 p.m.
- Saints (-2) at Colts - 1:00 p.m.
- Browns at Seahawks (-3.5) - 4:05 p.m.
- Ravens (-9.5) at Cardinals - 4:25 p.m.
- Bengals at 49ers (-5.5) - 4:25 p.m.
- Chiefs (-7) at Broncos - 4:25 p.m.
- Bears at Chargers (-8.5) - 8:20 p.m.
DraftKings has several in-app promos, including a “no sweat” same game parlay. Build an SGP for any NFL game with three or more legs, and DraftKings will refund a loss with bonus bets.
