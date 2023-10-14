DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 bonus for top Week 7 games

By Russell Joy – Sports Betting Dime
48 minutes ago

As a huge college football Saturday kicks off, you can activate an even bigger DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by clicking here. This will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer that will earn you a 40x return on your wager win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Multiple games on today’s slate feature two Top-25 teams going head-to-head. You can wager on any of these games and earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Without a doubt, the game that will garner the most attention in the late afternoon window is one between #8 Oregon and #7 Washington. However, that’s not the only big game on the docket. #10 USC will head to South Bend to take on #21 Notre Dame in prime time. A $5+ wager on either game would earn you $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here to apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 for top Saturday games

DraftKings Sportsbook promo codeNo bonus code required
New player offerBet $5 on college football, get $200 bonus
States availableMA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, AZ, CO, WY, IA, IN, IL, MI, OH
Other specialsOdds boosts for USC-Notre Dame, Washington-Oregon

Before either of those games kicks off, the nation’s top team, the Georgia Bulldogs, will be on the road taking on Vanderbilt. If you’re a Bulldogs fan, you’ll know that betting on Georgia to win is usually pretty expensive. As a 32.5-point favorite, it would take a $10,000 wager just to make $100 in cash winnings.

However, DraftKings Sportsbook will make betting on Georgia a breeze. You could instead wager on the Bulldogs to cover the spread (-112) or the teams to go over the total points line and earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Plus, if your bet wins, you’ll earn additional cash winnings.

How to sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

If you’re interested in this bet $5, get $200 offer, you can get in on the action by signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Complete these steps to lock-in your bonus today:

  • Click here to apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.
  • Provide the required information to confirm your identity.
  • Accept a geolocation verification request.
  • Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another deposit method.
  • Choose any college football game and wager $5 or more.

DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account once your first bet processes. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on college football games, as well as those in the NFL, NHL, and MLB Playoffs.

More college football offers

Yet another great thing about DraftKings Sportsbook is the fact that the app rotates a ton of additional offers for all players. That’s great for college football bettors, who can build a CFB parlay and earn a profit boost token of up to 100% with the CFB stepped up parlay promo. There’s also a daily all sport no sweat SGP/SGPx offer that will back your qualifying bet with bonus bets that will convey with a loss.

Click here to apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for any college football game and secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

