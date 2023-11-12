DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 bonus for NFL late games

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players ahead of today’s NFL games. Football fans can bet on Falcons-Cardinals or any other game to win. Click here to begin the sign-up process.
This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is the key to grabbing a 40-1 payout for any NFL game. Anyone who locks in a $5 wager on the NFL will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Under normal circumstances, there are no guarantees in the NFL. Betting on the games can be tough because there is so much parity throughout the league. However, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one way to take the guesswork out of betting on the NFL. Apply this offer to Falcons-Cardinals or any other NFL Week 10 matchup to start off with an easy win.
Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on Falcons-Cardinals to win $200 in bonuses.
Falcons vs. Cardinals betting preview, odds
The Falcons and Cardinals have been juggling quarterbacks so far this season. Taylor Heinicke is taking over for Atlanta and he almost always seems to give his team a chance to win. He is surrounded by great skill position players as well.
As for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray is finally back after a long injury recovery. Murray is going to be a massive step up from everyone else Arizona has thrown into the fire this year.
With that said, the Cardinals are still slight underdogs against the Falcons. Here’s a look at the current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):
|Team
|Spread
|Total Points
|Moneyline
|Atlanta Falcons
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|-142
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|+120
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code delivers $200 instant bonus
DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to this new promo. By signing up and activating this offer, players will have the chance to lock up $200 in bonuses.
New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets and can use these to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Although Falcons-Cardinals is an intriguing game, there are tons of other options out there.
New players in the following states can activate this new promo and collect $200 in bonuses: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY.
Signing up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
It won’t take long for bettors to sign up and start reaping the rewards with DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a full walkthrough of the registration process:
- Click here to activate this offer without the need to enter a promo code.
- Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.
- Accept a geolocation request to verify that you are in an applicable state.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.
- Start with a $5 wager on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.
Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on Falcons-Cardinals to win $200 in bonuses.
21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News