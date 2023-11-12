DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 bonus for NFL late games

Credit: Craig Dudek

Credit: Craig Dudek

Sports Betting
By Danny Small – Sports Betting Dime
46 minutes ago

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players ahead of today’s NFL games. Football fans can bet on Falcons-Cardinals or any other game to win. Click here to begin the sign-up process.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is the key to grabbing a 40-1 payout for any NFL game. Anyone who locks in a $5 wager on the NFL will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Under normal circumstances, there are no guarantees in the NFL. Betting on the games can be tough because there is so much parity throughout the league. However, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one way to take the guesswork out of betting on the NFL. Apply this offer to Falcons-Cardinals or any other NFL Week 10 matchup to start off with an easy win.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on Falcons-Cardinals to win $200 in bonuses.

Falcons vs. Cardinals betting preview, odds

The Falcons and Cardinals have been juggling quarterbacks so far this season. Taylor Heinicke is taking over for Atlanta and he almost always seems to give his team a chance to win. He is surrounded by great skill position players as well.

As for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray is finally back after a long injury recovery. Murray is going to be a massive step up from everyone else Arizona has thrown into the fire this year.

With that said, the Cardinals are still slight underdogs against the Falcons. Here’s a look at the current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

TeamSpreadTotal PointsMoneyline
Atlanta Falcons-2.5 (-110)Over 43.5 (-110)-142
Arizona Cardinals+2.5 (-110)Under 43.5 (-110)+120

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code delivers $200 instant bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to this new promo. By signing up and activating this offer, players will have the chance to lock up $200 in bonuses.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets and can use these to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Although Falcons-Cardinals is an intriguing game, there are tons of other options out there.

New players in the following states can activate this new promo and collect $200 in bonuses: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY.

Signing up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

It won’t take long for bettors to sign up and start reaping the rewards with DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a full walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Click here to activate this offer without the need to enter a promo code.
  • Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.
  • Accept a geolocation request to verify that you are in an applicable state.
  • Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.
  • Start with a $5 wager on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on Falcons-Cardinals to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Danny Small
Editors' Picks

SK Battery to furlough workers at Jackson County plant, cut production1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times near Underground Atlanta, cops say
4h ago

Credit: AP

5 things learned from the Yellow Jackets’ rough day at Clemson
3h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta
4h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Craig Dudek

BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Standout $1,500 first bet offer for NFL late games
36m ago
Bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM: Finish Week 10 strong with $150 bonus
38m ago
DraftKings promo code: The last NFL Sunday for $200 bonus is today
4h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top