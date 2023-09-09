DraftKings promo code for key college football showdowns scores $200 bonus

A busy college football Saturday featuring crucial matchups between Texas-Alabama, Iowa-Iowa State, and Nebraska-Colorado is a perfect play for the latest DraftKings promo code. Those who click here, you will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer that will convey a three-figure bonus win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings promo code offer is among the very best entering a stacked Saturday of college football. This promo will earn you a 40x return on your first $5 wager win or lose when you wager on any college football matchup.

There are some key questions to answer this Saturday. Will Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad keep things rolling after a huge Week 1 win. Is Texas back? Finally? We’ll find out when they travel to Alabama tonight. Wagering $5+ on either game -- or any game -- will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what. This offer will be big in many states, include the DraftKings Ohio promo code for this afternoon’s Buckeyes’ game.

DraftKings promo code for college football Week 2

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you click here and apply our DraftKings promo code for Week 2 games. If you’re in Kentucky, pre-register for a $200 bonus by clicking here.

Sports bettors and football fans alike have a tremendous offer available to them this weekend. If you sign up via the links on this page, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets no matter what. It will only take a $5+ wager on any betting market on the college board.

You could simply place a $5 bet on the Crimson Tide to cover the spread or even the Longhorns to win outright. If you want to go after a market with longer odds, and a subsequently higher potential profit, betting on props or larger underdogs is also in play. Regardless of how your bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

How to register with our DraftKings promo code

One thing to keep in mind about this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that you can earn $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any market. Complete the steps below to get in on the action.

  • Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.
  • Register with your full name, residential address, phone number and date of birth.
  • Pick any of the available deposit methods.
  • Make a $5+ deposit into your account.
  • Select the betting market of your choice.
  • Place a $5+ wager.

DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets no matter what. Plus, if your bet wins, you will also pick up a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager.

NFL up 7 early win promo

One of the most intriguing in-app promos in the industry has returned for the first weekend of the NFL regular season. If you head to the promos section of the app, you’ll be able to opt-into the up 7 early win promo.

With this offer, you can place a wager of up to $50 on any team to to win the game. If your team takes a 7+ point lead at any time in the game, DraftKings will pay out your moneyline bet as a win, even if your team goes on to lose the game.

