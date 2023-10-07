DraftKings NFL promo code: $1,250 in total bonuses for Week 5 games

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

By Bob Wankel – Sports Betting Dime
49 minutes ago
New players can take advantage of the latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer and score up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses. Week 5 is littered with a handful of key games, none bigger than the Sunday Night Football title between the 49ers and Cowboys. Below, we will walk through how to get the best DraftKings Sportsbook bonus for this weekend’s games. First, a quick summary:

  • New bettors will receive a $50 welcome bonus after signing up.
  • Unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses with a 20% deposit match.
  • Bet $5 on NFL Week 5to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.
DraftKings Sportsbook UP TO $1,250 BONUS BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for football fans this year. These welcome bonuses will provide bettors with a head start on the weekend action. Sign up, make a deposit and start betting on NFL regular season games. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DraftKings NFL promo code offers $1,250 in welcome bonuses

This DraftKings NFL promo is a wild way to hit the ground running this weekend. New players will have a chance to start stacking up massive bonuses in a variety of ways.

New players will start off with that $50 welcome bonus. That is a guarantee just for signing up. After creating an account, make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods. Bettors will have the chance to secure up to $1,000 in bonuses with this 20% match.

DraftKings Sportsbook will also send out $200 in bonus bets as soon as new users place a $5 wager on any Week 5 matchup. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets through this offer.

In addition to these welcome offers, players can take advantage of the in-app promos on DraftKings Sportsbook as well. There is a daily no sweat same game parlay available. Apply this no sweat token to any same game parlay with three bet legs or more.

Week 5 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 5 odds at DraftKingsGame odds
Bills vs. JaguarsBUF (-5.5)/JAX (+5.5)
Ravens vs. Steelers BAL (-4.5)/PIT (+4.5)
Texas vs. Falcons HOU (+1.5)/ATL (-1.5)
Eagles vs. RamsPHI (-4)/LAR (+4)
Jets vs. Broncos NJY (+2.5)/DEN (-2.5)
Cowboys vs. 49ersDAL (+3.5)/SF (-3.5)

As the month of October reaches its second Sunday, the league begins to separate the pretenders and contenders, and a number of games could reveal the competitive landscape. Can the Texas continue a surprise start? Will the Giants pull a massive upset to save their season?

Will the Eagles end the week as the lone unbeaten, or will the 49ers stay perfect with a win over the Cowboys? Those are just some of the top questions to be answers.

Activating this DraftKings NFL bonus code

New bettors can activate this DraftKings NFL offer without a promo code. Complete the registration process by following the step-by-step guide below:

  • Click here to start the registration process and create a new account.
  • After setting up a new user profile, make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.
  • This first deposit will receive a 20% match for up to $1,000 in bonuses.
  • Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.
  • Receive a $50 welcome bonus after signing up.
  • Bet $5 on NFL Week 5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Bob Wankel
