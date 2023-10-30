BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Score $1,500 bonus for Lions-Raiders MNF

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Week 8 concludes with the Detroit Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. The Lions were on the losing end of a bad loss to the Ravens last week, while the Raiders suffered a similar fate to the Bears.

BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Get $1,500 first bet for Lions-Raiders

BetMGM’s new and improved first bet offer covers $1,500 wagers for new customers. Read and review the instructions below to lock in some of the industry’s best wager security for Monday Night Football:

Select your playing area and enter each piece of vital account information.

Deposit cash using one of the site’s accepted banking methods.

Place up to $1,500 on the Lions-Raiders betting market with your first bet.

Receive a bonus bet refund after a loss (a win nixes the first bet offer and delivers a cash payout).

A qualifying loss returns five bonus bets worth 20% of the initial stake. If your first bet was worth $1,500, a loss results in five $300 bonus bets good for 14 days.

Lions-Raiders betting odds, preview

Spread Total Moneyline LV Raiders @ +7 (-110) O 46.5 (-110) +275 DET Lions -7 (-110) U 46.5 (-110) -350

Despite falling 38-6 to Baltimore, the 5-2 Lions are significant favorites over the 3-4 Raiders. BetMGM has Detroit as a seven-point home favorite, one of the largest spreads on the Week 8 slate. The Lions are 2-1 at home, while the Raiders are 1-3 on the road.

Detroit’s injury issues are worth noting, as the NFC North leaders will again take the field without star RB David Montgomery. Starting center Frank Ragnow is also doubtful, while WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was a late add to the injury report due to an illness. Meanwhile, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Davante Adams were removed from Las Vegas’ injury report and will be good to go.

Even with some offensive pieces missing, the Lions still have one of the league’s best offenses with 24.9 points per game. QB Jared Goff will likely eclipse the 2,000-yard mark tonight, while St. Brown is also 43 receiving yards from 600. Conversely, the Raiders average just 16 points (30th in the NFL) despite having Adams and RB Josh Jacobs on offense. Unless Garoppolo can elevate the offense to a new level, Vegas’ suspect defense will need the game of its life to shut down the Lions.

MNF offers on the app

The BetMGM Sportsbook app has more ways for new customers to build a bankroll. The site has the industry’s best pricing for the “first touchdown scorer” market, giving you a better payout than you’ll find elsewhere. You can also score a 50% profit boost with the “sports equinox parlay boost,” which delivers 50% more winnings on a parlay featuring legs from Lions-Raiders and other sports tonight.

New and existing players also qualify for the “anything better boost,” a three-leg parlay with +425 odds (prev. +325) on Jared Goff throwing 1+ passing touchdowns, the Raiders covering a +8.5 spread and less than 46 total points scored.

