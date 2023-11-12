Bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM: Finish Week 10 strong with $150 bonus

Use our bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM to claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager. The other option is a first-bet safety net up to $1,000.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

If you only want to place a small wager can claim a guaranteed bonus, the first offer is the better choice. But new users who want to start with an aggressive wager can use this other option. You will be sent a bonus bet refund if your first wager loses, which can be as much as $1,000.

Click here to use AJCXLM as the bet365 NFL bonus code. Make a $5 bet on any NFL game to score a $150 bonus or start with a wager up to $1K.

Use the Bet365 NFL bonus code for the Cowboys game

The Cowboys are the biggest favorite of the week. They are 17.5-point favorites over the Giants, who will be without Daniel Jones for the rest of the season. I like Dak Prescott to throw for over 252.5 passing yards in this game. The only issue with that will be if they gain too much of a lead and Prescott is taken out of the game.

Try following along with any NFL game on the bet365 app and place live bets. This is a great way to hedge pregame bets and find value. It’s also a great time to look at the future odds for the Super Bowl and division winners.

How to use the bet365 NFL bonus code

Take these simple steps to use our bet365 NFL bonus code. It doesn’t take long for new customers to register for an account.

Click here to sign up with AJCXLM. Fill in your account info to confirm your identity and create a password. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit $10+ using an accepted banking method, such as a credit/debit card or PayPal.

If you want to claim the $150 bonus, simply place a $5 wager on any game. The result doesn’t matter. Customers who want to use the other offer can start with a wager up to $1,000. You will be sent a bonus bet refund if it loses.

SGP boosts for Sunday Night Football

The SNF game is between the Jets and Raiders. Here are some of the SGP boosts you can find on bet365 Sportsbook

Both teams score at least 15 points + Breece Hall scores a TD + Davante Adams scores a TD (+1000)

Both teams score at least one touchdown in each half + Josh Jacobs scores a TD + Garrett Wilson scores a TD (+1600)

Raiders win + Jacobs scores at least two TDs (+1000)

Jets win + Hall has 75 or more rushing yards + Wilson has 75 or more receiving yards (+600)

Click here to sign up with our bet365 NFL bonus code AJCXLM. Choose between a $150 bonus or a first-bet safety net up to $1K.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.