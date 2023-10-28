Bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM: $150 bonus, $1K bet offers for opening weekend

By Alex Payton
38 minutes ago

Sign up with our bet365 NBA bonus code to score a guaranteed bonus to start the season. New users can click here to use AJCXLM. As a customer, you will find daily SGP boosts and other NBA promotions.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Place your first $5 wager with our bet365 bonus code to gain $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of your initial wager doesn’t matter.

You also have the option to pass on this offer and place a first bet up to $1,000. If it loses, you will get a second chance with a bonus bet refund. New users who want to simply place a small wager for a guaranteed bonus should elect to use the other offer. But if you want to begin with an aggressive bet, this could be the better option.

Click here to use AJCXLM as the bet365 NBA bonus code. Wager $5 on any game for a $150 bonus.

Start the season with our Bet365 NBA bonus code

The NBA season is officially underway, and bet365 Sportsbook will be a top option for fans this year. Get started this weekend with this welcome offer to start using bonus bets on your favorite teams. On Saturday, the Knicks will be in New Orleans to take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. Other matchups include the Grizzlies vs. Warriors, Bulls vs. Pistons, 76ers vs. Raptors, and Jazz vs. Suns.

The beginning of the year is the best time to place future wagers on the NBA Finals and player awards. The Bucks and Celtics have the best odds to win the title, but the Nuggets are looking like they have a chance to repeat. Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the regular-season MVP.

Bet365 offer unlocks $150 bonus for NBA games

Take these steps to start with our bet365 NBA bonus code. It is available to all new customers in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Kentucky.

  1. Click here to sign up with AJCXLM. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age.
  2. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services.
  3. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method.
  4. Place a $5 wager on any NBA game.

Win or lose, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets.

NBA odds boosts

There are new SGP odds boosts available every day for NBA games. Here are some of the options you can find on Saturday.

  • Pistons beat the Bulls + Cade Cunningham has 20 or more points + Jalen Duren has 10 or more rebounds (+325)
  • Grizzlies beat the Wizards + Desmond Bane has 25 or more points and at least five made three-pointers (+450)
  • Knicks beat the Pelicans + RJ Barret has 20 or more points + Julius Randle has 10 or more rebounds (+1000)
  • Joel Embiid has a double-double + Pascal Diakam has a double-double (+700)

Sign up here to use our bet365 NBA bonus code AJCXLM. Start with a $5 wager on any NBA game to claim $150 in bonus bets.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

