The defending Super Bowl champions will be in action on Thursday night and players can click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM for a huge offer. This includes a $365 return in bonus bets win or lose with a $1 wager on Lions-Chiefs.

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New players can take advantage of a $365 guaranteed bonus bets offer from bet365 tonight. If you register via our links, you will apply our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and unlock a bet $1, get $365 offer for Thursday Night Football.

Sports bettors who want to lock-in a guaranteed return in bonus bets can do so by signing up for an account with bet365. This is available for use on any betting market in the Lions-Chiefs game. The $365 in bonus bets will convey no matter what.

Click here to apply our bet365 bonus code for this bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Bet $1, get $365 bonus bets for Lions-Chiefs

As football fans prepare for a huge opening night of NFL action, bet365 has chosen to roll out a massive new user promo. Any player who registers for an account will have the chance to pick up $365 in bonus bets with a $1+ wager. You can choose any betting market in the Lions-Chiefs game to earn the bonus bets win or lose.

After placing your bet, you’ll have access to in-app promos and bet boosts. Bet365 will update both sections of the app ahead of kickoff. The sportsbook has recently made a 70% multi-sport parlay bonus available, as well as an early payout offer for NFL games. If your team goes up by 17+ points, you will earn an early money line win.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

If you want to get in on the action with bet365, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Doing so will only take a few minutes when you follow these instructions:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity.

Select a deposit method and add $10+ to your account.

Wager $1 or more on any betting market in the Lions-Chiefs game.

It doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses. You will lock-in $365 in bonus bets, which you can use on any NFL Week 1 matchups this weekend.

Bet365 Kentucky offers $365 bonus bets + up to $50 in TD bonuses

bet365 Kentucky $365 BONUS BETS & UP TO $50 TD BONUSES AT LAUNCH CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 Kentucky has made a sizable pre-registration offer available ahead of the app’s launch on September 28, 2023. Signing up early will make players eligible for a bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer on launch day. Players will also earn a $10 bonus bet for each TD scored in a selected game, with a maximum bonus potential of $50.

Click here to sign up with bet365 bonus code AJCKY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.