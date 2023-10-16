bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: $150 bonus, $1K safety net for Cowboys-Chargers

Conservative bettors and big spenders can utilize our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM this week to unlock one of the site’s outstanding welcome offers.

Activate our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and choose one of two introductory promos. Eligible bettors qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150″ offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 is available in six states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. All except Kentucky can pick one of bet365′s two offers, while the Bluegrass State can use the code AJCKY here for a “Bet $1, Get $365″ offer. Regardless, anyone within these states can tackle the NFL, MLB Playoffs, and much more with a sizable bonus bankroll and potential cash winnings.

Click here to lock in the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM before opting into the “Bet $5, Get $150″ or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 promo: Choose guaranteed $150 or $1k first bet

bet365 bonus code AJCXLM New player offer $150 bonus bets or $1K safety net bet States available NJ, VA, IA, CO, OH, KY Verified by The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Even though bet365 is only available in a few states, its exclusivity allows it to craft no-brainer welcome offers for eligible bettors. Bet365 has two deals worth selecting this week: the “Bet $5, Get $150″ and the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Starting with the “Bet $5, Get $150,” bet365 requires a brief registration through our code and a small deposit. From there, place a $5 wager on any betting market, like Monday Night Football. Bet365 will reward your effort with a $150 bonus bet payout plus any cash winnings.

A $150 bonus is perfect for newer sports bettors who don’t want to risk much money upfront. However, those with experience and deeper pockets should opt for the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Upon registration and deposit, customers must wager up to $1,000 on MNF or another sport. If their initial stake loses, bet365 will issue a full refund in playable bonus bets.

How to sign up with bet365 bonus code

Go for the guaranteed $150 or place $1,000 on the house. Either way, you’ll have a decent bankroll to kick off your bet365 tenure.

Here’s a short overview explaining how qualified bettors can select their preferred bet365 promo:

Click here to trigger the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to trigger the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Select one of the approved playing areas. Remember, Kentuckians qualify for a separate “Bet $1, Get $365″ promo.

Enter your name, birthdate, and other pivotal account info.

Fund your balance with at least $10.

Place a cash wager that corresponds with your welcome offer.

Cowboys-Chargers Betting Odds

Bet365 has an extensive betting market for Cowboys-Chargers, the final game on the NFL’s Week 6 slate. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite as we near kickoff, though LA is coming off a bye and getting star RB Austin Ekeler back after a three-game absence.

There are numerous boosts and promos for Monday Night Football. For example, the “NFL Early Parlay Offer” instantly settles your Cowboys (-130) or Chargers (+110) moneyline bet if your team leads by 17+ points. There’s also an Early Payout Offer for baseball, which settles MLB moneylines after a 5+ run advantage.

Check out bet365′s boosts for Chargers-Cowboys on the app. Among the options is a limited-time +225 super boost (prev. +145) for Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb to have 50+ receiving yards and a touchdown.

Click here to trigger our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM and capitalize on either welcome offer this week.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.