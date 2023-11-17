Woman’s passing inspires mantra ‘Love like Jodi’

Whitaker and her sister flew to Virginia to visit their aunt on Oct. 12. The trio planned to drive to Maryland the next day to attend a birthday party.

“We were all getting ready that morning and Jodi was taking a long time,” said Fowler. “I went to check on her and found her unconscious in the shower.”

Fowler attempted CPR until EMTs arrived, but her sister, her best friend and confidante, who was seemingly healthy and well, was gone.

“From the very start when everyone found out, there was a swell of support,” said Fowler. “Jodi was well-known, involved in so many circles, constantly loving and doing for others. It’s like all the love was coming back to us.”

Neighbors, fellow sports parents, church friends – they swarmed around the Whitakers’ home immediately. Meals were provided, a new washing machine arrived to replace their broken one, even a ride on private jet was gifted to bring Fowler home from Virginia. Everyone was asking what they could do to help, and everyone was sharing their stories.

“We, her family, always knew Jodi over-loved us, if that’s a thing,” said Fowler, 42, of Loganville. “What’s really amazing is that all the people we’ve talked to since she passed say their experience with her was the exact same. I don’t know how one person can reach so many, how she had the time to touch base with this one, cook for that one, make everyone feel seen and loved. So many people came to us saying they want to be a better wife, a better mother, a better friend, all because of Jodi. That’s when I decided we could sit around and be sad, or we could show love the way Jodi did. I want to love like Jodi.”

At Whitaker’s service, which was attended by around 1,000 people, close friends and family wore shirts with the words “Love Like Jodi” emblazoned across their chests. They spoke of Whitaker’s friendly, hilarious personality, how she talked to strangers with ease, how she hugged and kissed her parents multiple times when she’d tell them goodbye. They also spoke of her generous spirit and how they would carry it forward, a ripple effect already in motion.

Each year for Halloween, Whitaker hosted a party on behalf of her church in the cul de sac in front of her Bogart home. Her neighbors decided to do what Whitaker would, and hosted the annual party, complete with pizza and a bounce house, still right in front of Whitaker’s house.

Whitaker volunteered at multiple events every year for friends’ non-profits. She intended to volunteer at the Nov.12 banquet for Hope 139, a non-profit led by Shelley Tanner that serves at-risk mothers and children. The organization is building a community that will include residential cottages, play areas, and a community center. Hope 139 has chosen to dedicate their first cottage to Whitaker, calling it Jodi’s House.

Whitaker also intended to volunteer at the Banquet of Blessings on Nov. 20, an event organized by her close friends Lindsey and David Pollack through their non-profit, The Pollack Family Foundation. The intention of this event is to bus in 800-1,000 homeless people from the greater Athens area to the Classic Center in downtown Athens. They will be given a free Thanksgiving feast, along with items like clothes, hygiene products, and food packs. Inspired to love like Jodi, Fowler, along with some of Whitaker’s friends, initiated drives to collect items for the banquet.

“I wanted to give the gift of warmth in honor of Jodi,” said Fowler. “I went to Facebook and asked friends to help me collect 200 sleeping bags. The request was fulfilled within a couple days.”

Other friends have asked for items like coats, gloves, and baby wipes.

“To see a community come together like this is a testament to how good Jodi was,” said Lindsey. “She volunteered at every event we’ve ever had for the foundation, and I know she would’ve done anything I asked of her at this banquet. This event is about serving and showing people love and graciousness. That’s what Jodi did without even trying.”

Lindsey said Whitaker would be overwhelmed and humbled by her community’s support, but she might also find it silly.

“Jodi wouldn’t expect any attention for being such a good person,” said Lindsey. “It was just natural for her, the first to show up, always giving of herself. She loved big, she served big. It’s who she was and how we will remember her, by serving and loving.”

If you would like to contribute to The Pollack Family Foundation in memory of Jodi Whitaker, visit www.pollackfamilyfoundation.com