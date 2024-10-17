Live I-75 updates in the Greater Atlanta Area: accidents, road closures and delays

Reports of a crash in Atlanta

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash in Atlantanorthbound between Fulton Street exit 246 and Edgewood Avenue exit 248B. The event impacts 140 feet. The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 10:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Cobb Place Boulevard Northwest closed in Kennesaw

There is a road closure on Cobb Place Boulevard Northwest between exit 269 and I-75 South. The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 9 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:41 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-75

There has been a crash on the I-75 from GA-3 Conn to Terrell Mill Road SE. The event affects 570 feet. The incident was reported Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:11 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-75 Toll

A crash has been reported on I-75 Toll from Terrell Mill Road SE to GA-280/Delk Road SE. The event impacts 300 feet. The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:29 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-75 in Forest Park

A crash has been reported on the I-75 between GA-54/Exit 233 and US-41/US-19/Exit 235. The event affects 660 feet. The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:29 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-75

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the I-75 from GA-54/Exit 233 to US-41/US-19/Exit 235. The event affects 0.82 miles. The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:53 p.m.

Reports of a crash in Atlanta

A crash has been reported in Atlantanorthbound between C West Grant Parkway and University Avenue exit 244. The event affects 630 feet. The report was issued Wednesday at 5:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:41 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-75

A crash has been reported on the I-75 between GA-54/Exit 233 and US-41/US-19/Exit 235. The impacted road section is 0.66 miles long. The warning was issued at 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:29 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-75

There is a crash on the I-75 from GA-5 Spur/Exit 267 to GA-120 Loop/Exit 265. The impacted road section is 340 feet long. The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:17 p.m.