Everyday Heroes: Mike Massey

His jams are set-aside goodies called “above and beyond” because getting something homemade and made with love is a treat. It’s also entirely unexpected for many families who come for pantry staples when between jobs or trying to stretch their grocery budget.

“To have homemade jam is just something,” said the co-op’s executive director, Tom Balog.

For Massey, jam-making is his mission and ministry. For each 1,000th jar, Massey would typically include a $20 bill on top. He wrapped the 10,000th jar like a present and included a personal note along with a gift card.

“I truly hope my jar of jam brings a little sunshine into these people’s lives, who are otherwise dealing with very stressful situations,” he said.

Massey discovered his fascination with jams and jellies early in life. Homemade guava jelly was a childhood staple his mother and grandmother made when growing up in South Miami.

“I would see (mom) making jellies and jams, and I think I remember helping her when I got a little older. Somewhere along the line, I got inspired to try and make them myself,” he said.

The 72-year-old is constantly experimenting with flavors and has created 34 combinations using seven fruits – peaches, pears, mangoes, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries. He scours weekly sales flyers from nearby grocery stores for deals on fruit, and uses 3 ½ to 4 pounds for every batch.

Massy’s first attempt was with hot pepper jelly. He tested different peppers and grew habanero chiles to get the right heat.

One year, he and one of his daughters made almost 200 jars of peach jam as party favors for her wedding. It was his first experience making fruit jams.

He’s given jars to friends, family and even strangers. He also supplied another nonprofit with his hot jellies and jams for many years before finding the co-op. His hot pepper mango jam was a mainstay and favorite.

Massey got connected to the co-op through his church, Lawrenceville Presbyterian, where his son-in-law is pastor. The congregation is always encouraged to help with food donations and service, and supplying the jam was a way Massey could contribute. He started in October 2020 and has no plans to stop.

The Georgia Tech graduate had a long career as an industrial engineer, overseeing projects in various parts of the U.S. and a two-year stint in Ireland. He has two daughters and three grandchildren.

Jam-making has been a hobby that he’s continued in retirement. Massey said he hopes that his donations, though only a minor part of the Lawrenceville co-op, bring happiness to those who claim a jar.

“If my jar of gourmet-quality jam brings a smile on their face and their kid’s face, then I’ve done what I wanted to do,” he said.