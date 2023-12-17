Everyday Heroes: Larry Guzy

At 75-years-old, he started his streak at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak when his local gym was forced to close.

“There wasn’t anything else to do, so why not run,” said Guzy, a retired owner of an independent insurance claims adjustment company.

Through wind, rain, cold, and faraway vacations, Guzy never missed his daily run of about 6.2 miles. By mid-December 2022, he’d logged 6,387 miles and retired about 16 pairs of running shoes.

He wasn’t alone in his desire to keep moving when the world had stopped.

The United States Running Streak Association/Streak Runners International, which tracks records set by its members, saw a 60% jump between 2020 and 2021 in members who ran 365 straight days, said Mark Washburne, the association’s president.

Guzy was on their radar but never expected to come close to Jon Sutherland of Utah, who has been running daily since May 26, 1969.

Guzy was still running his daily 10K in March of this year when he twisted his right knee and self-diagnosed his condition as a torn meniscus. He kept pushing through, but on April 18, his 3-year, 1-month streak ended.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Larry Guzy Credit: Photo courtesy of Larry Guzy

His commitment to daily exercise and fitness stayed. Running was replaced with a daily workout on the elliptical and strength training.

As of mid-October, the meniscus seemed to have healed, he said.

The doctor recommended Guzy have a total knee replacement. But right now, Guzy dismisses the idea.

“Surgery would get in the way of exercise,” he said.

“It took until mid-September for me to not seriously miss the running -- like losing a friend,” Guzy said. “Every day I see a runner makes me want to restart. But at nearly 76, a streak seems like it would be hard to start.”

Guzy’s Guide to Maintaining Motivation to Exercise