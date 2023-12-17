Everyday Heroes: Chioma Narcisse-Williams

One female fan from Florida even sent Chioma a complete set of electric drums. She said she wanted to help him pursue his dream of one day being the world’s best drummer, something he’d publicly shared with AGT host Terry Crews.

Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy performed in Season 18 of America’s Got Talent this summer and floored the audience and judges with their high-energy, choreographed percussion audition. Crews hit the golden buzzer for them, which is considered a tremendous honor and allowed them to advance to the semifinals automatically. They finished in 3rd place in their semifinal week and were nominated for a wild card vote but did not advance.

Despite some initial disappointment and tears, Chioma says he looks back on the group’s appearance on AGT as “an amazing experience.

“I got to drum it out with all my friends,” he said, “Everybody seemed so happy, and I was so happy we got the golden buzzer.”

Narcisse-Williams said a few colleges have come calling, even though Chioma is only 9-years-old and was 8-years-old on AGT.

“That’s overwhelming because I am still pinching his cheeks and kissing him every day,” his mother said.

His parents support Chioma’s plans for a career as a drummer, though he’s also an actor and a computer coder.

“We just know he’s going to be successful because he really is a hard worker,” Chioma’s mother said. “He truly is dedicated to his craft, and it’s a blessing to even have an idea of what you want to do this early.”

Chioma was given his first set of drums by his grandmother when he was one. He started training at the academy, founded by James W. Riles III, when he was 4.

Since their return from AGT, drumline members have been on a roll. They’ve performed at Atlanta Dream and Braves games. They appeared at R&B star Usher’s Foundation. They’ve put on shows at Atlantic Station, twice for Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens, and on a Ted Talk.

Chioma recently had a part in a Lego commercial. He’s also been in two movies, several commercials, and a television show that are expected to air soon. They were all filmed before the writer’s strike, his mother said.

Chioma is in 4th grade but taking 5th math and 6th grade reading.

Preparing for AGT took about six months, and the drummers’ parents all worked together to help the youngsters focus on their studies on the show’s set or at home.

“I think it brought us even closer together,” Mom said. “It was a team coming together so these children could just operate in their gift.”

Narcisse-Williams said she tries to keep Chioma grounded through all the attention.

“I do tell him: ‘This is not how everybody’s life goes, buddy,’” she said. “He does not understand.”

He does know that he prayed for the drummers to receive a golden buzzer, and they did.

And he told Mom he felt the drummers were going to make it on AGT, and the show called two days later.

After that, she said: “I said I’m not going to doubt anything. I am just going to have faith and trust that if his heart felt it and he felt like God said it, we’re just going to rock it until something different. I always want to support his dreams.”