You can Run Like Hell through historic Oakland Cemetery

Most people who visit historic Oakland Cemetery stroll purposefully through the monuments and headstones, taking in the names of notable Atlantans who are buried there.
For one day in April, however, you can Run Like Hell through the cemetery — and raise money for Oakland.
This will be the 16th year for the 5K, which will take runners through the gardens because of the spring date. According to Oakland’s website, the “race winds through the roadways of the historic cemetery. The keyhole course is entirely paved and gently rolling with soft turns.”
Runners, joggers and walkers are welcome to participate in the event. Join the costume contest to compete for one of four prizes: best adult individual, best youth individual, best group and best dog.
Once you’ve made it through the race, stay and enjoy the after party of food and beer for purchase, plus games for the whole family.
Want to help the cemetery and get the cool T-shirt but have no desire to get off your couch? You can register as a “ghost runner” by paying the registration fee and shipping cost to get your T-shirt in the mail after the race.
The benefit will be 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30312. You should arrive at least 30 minutes early. Registration is $40 for both in-person and ghost runners, and can be done online here.
About the Author
Credit: Chip Saye