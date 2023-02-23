Why are hospitals raising nurse pay?

Now in the wake of high turnover rates and consequent staffing shortages, many nursing workforces across the country are seeing another wave of pay increases.

Explore Emoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS

“[Wages] have been increasing drastically faster than they typically do based on inflation,” Greg Till, chief people officer of Renton, Washington-based Providence, told Becker’s Hospital Review. “It’s worse in healthcare than in most other industries.