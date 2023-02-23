X
Dark Mode Toggle

Why are hospitals raising nurse pay?

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Registered nurses make roughly $75,380 a year in Georgia, according to an Incredible Health report. That is roughly 8% lower than the national average, and — according to Indeed — only 63% of registered nurses across the U.S. are satisfied with those salaries right now. While registered Georgia nurses have seen over a 16% pay increase over the past six years, decades-high inflation and debilitating workplace burnout have left nearly half of active nurses wanting more.

Now in the wake of high turnover rates and consequent staffing shortages, many nursing workforces across the country are seeing another wave of pay increases.

ExploreEmoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS

“[Wages] have been increasing drastically faster than they typically do based on inflation,” Greg Till, chief people officer of Renton, Washington-based Providence, told Becker’s Hospital Review. “It’s worse in healthcare than in most other industries.

“If we negotiate a contract for four years and there’s three percent raises every year and that feels pretty good in 2019, that certainly doesn’t feel great in 2022. You’ll see pretty significant raises [in] year one to make up for the gap that’s accumulated, and then more reasonable raises in the out years.”

According to Therese Fitzpatrick, PhD, RN, senior vice president of Kaufman Hall, inflation and staffing shortages are just two of the three major reasons for recent registered nurse pay raises. The final major reason is the continuing pandemic.

ExploreExperts weigh in on the joys and woes of virtual nursing

“I would suggest that all boats have risen, that COVID-19 really took a toll on the healthcare workforce, across all spectrums of the healthcare workforce,” she told Becker’s Hospital Review. “So, I think this is in response to sort of general employee engagement and getting a foot up in a market in terms of recruitment and retention.”

Healthcare systems looking to increase recruitment and retention of registered nurses pay raising pay have a tough challenge ahead. According to a survey by NSI Nursing Solutions, RN turnover rate as roughly 27% in 2022. Meanwhile, RN vacancy rates were 17.1%.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates throw batting practice. Here’s how it went
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
11h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Mass resignations leave DeKalb ethics board in limbo again
21h ago
The Latest

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275,000 for Georgia children’s hospital
39m ago
Emoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS
Experts weigh in on the joys and woes of virtual nursing
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
12m ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
21h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top