BreakingNews
Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Here’s what you need to know about latest inflation report

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Associated Press
29 minutes ago

The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for two years is slowing.

At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year.

What happened

The government said consumer prices rose 6.4% in January compared with 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. Yet it remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual inflation target.

What it means

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December. More expensive gas, food and clothing drove up inflation in January.

Why it matters

The Fed has aggressively raised its benchmark interest rate in the past year to its highest level in 15 years in its drive to get rampaging inflation under control. The Fed’s goal is to slow borrowing and spending, cool the pace of hiring and relieve the pressure many businesses feel to raise wages to find or keep workers. Businesses typically pass their higher labor costs on to their customers in the form of higher prices, thereby helping fuel inflation.

What’s next

Economists expect inflation to fall to roughly 4% later this year. But it could plateau at that point so long as hiring and wage gains remain vigorous. The Fed might then feel compelled to keep borrowing rates high well into 2024 or even raise them further this year.

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Associated Press
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Release of Trump grand jury excerpts to precede decision on charges3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
13h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Doraville police officer charged with concealing Gwinnett 16-year-old’s death
14h ago

Now in the race, Haley hopes Georgia ties boost her White House bid
2h ago

Now in the race, Haley hopes Georgia ties boost her White House bid
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech identifies new special-teams coordinator
2h ago
The Latest

‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’: Whether anthem or hymn, song invokes pride
17m ago
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shootings; gunman dead, police say
1h ago
City of Atlanta awards $1M in youth development grants
1h ago
Featured

MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top