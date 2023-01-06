Who would have thought it? Scientists find new layer of the brain

Molecular biologist Kjeld Møllgård and his team call the new layer, which is only a few cells thick, the Subarachnoid LYmphatic-like Membrane (SLYM). The researchers found SLYM between two other membranes that protect the brain. The new membrane, Science Alert reported, “appears to act as a barrier for molecules in our brain fluid that are larger than around 3 kilodaltons; comparable to an extremely small protein.

“The discovery of a new anatomic structure that segregates and helps control the flow of cerebrospinal fluid in and around the brain now provides us much greater appreciation of the sophisticated role that CSF plays not only in transporting and removing waste from the brain, but also in supporting its immune defenses,” University of Rochester neuroscientist Maiken Nedergaard said in a press release.