ajc logo
X

Who would have thought it? Scientists find new layer of the brain

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Although majority of was research done on mice, new membrane also found in human brain

In biology, we learn that the brain is surrounded by three layers: the dura, arachnoid and pia mater. Well, that was true until recently. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and University of Rochester have now identified a previously undistinguished layer of tissue they say helps protect our gray and white matter.

Molecular biologist Kjeld Møllgård and his team call the new layer, which is only a few cells thick, the Subarachnoid LYmphatic-like Membrane (SLYM). The researchers found SLYM between two other membranes that protect the brain. The new membrane, Science Alert reported, “appears to act as a barrier for molecules in our brain fluid that are larger than around 3 kilodaltons; comparable to an extremely small protein.

ExploreWhen stress can actually be good for the brain

“The discovery of a new anatomic structure that segregates and helps control the flow of cerebrospinal fluid in and around the brain now provides us much greater appreciation of the sophisticated role that CSF plays not only in transporting and removing waste from the brain, but also in supporting its immune defenses,” University of Rochester neuroscientist Maiken Nedergaard said in a press release.

The SLYM is a kind of membrane called mesothelium. Mesothelium — which also line our lungs, heart and other organs, and contain immune cells — protect organs. According to the research, it appears to separate “clean” and “dirty” CSF.

Credit: University of Copenhagen

Credit: University of Copenhagen

So abnormalities in SLYM function might worsen multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and other diseases, the teams suggested. Although the majority of the team’s research was done on mice, the researchers said they found the membrane in an adult human brain, too.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Explore5 foods a brain expert says 'weaken memory and focus'

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player7h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, who still falls short in speaker votes
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Some teachers broke, driving buses, looking to quit, survey says
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Some teachers broke, driving buses, looking to quit, survey says
7h ago

Credit: AP

National championship game: Oh, we’ve got predictions
7h ago
The Latest

Study: Drink water to ‘slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life’
7h ago
The skinny on hydrogenated fat in peanut butter
10h ago
Get going: You live in a top 10 city for an active lifestyle
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
5h ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to speak to teammates
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top