What is National Nurses Week?

“Nightingale’s work brought the field of public health to national attention,” the National Library of Medicine reported. “She was one of the first in Europe to grasp the principles of the new science of statistics and to apply them to military — and later civilian — hospitals. In 1907, she was the first woman to be awarded the Order of Merit. Nightingale’s image has often been sentimentalized as the epitome of femininity, but she is especially remarkable for her intelligence, determination, and amazing capacity for work.”

By 1974, Nightingale’s birthday would also become a day of celebration for nurses — as proclaimed “International Nurse Day” by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). Within the same year, President Richard Nixon proclaimed an entire week would be designated by the White House as National Nurse Week.