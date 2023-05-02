Here’s what registered nurses are making in each state this year

Certified registered nurse anesthetists make an average $191,257 a year right now. Psychiatric nurse practitioners earn a whopping $127,290 salary. From intensive care unit training to clinical nursing specialties, many nurses are scrambling for additional certifications and nursing trainings to set themselves apart from the workforce’s competition.

But registered nurses without additional training or certifications are also making significant sums this year. The trick, however, is that the state in which you work makes a significant difference to your total salary.