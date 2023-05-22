These robots are helping nurses in 2023

From running patient supplies and delivering lab samples to delivering medications and distributing PPE, Moxi comes equipped with secure storage space, LED eye expressions, Wi-Fi connectivity, a robotic arm and an artificial intelligence.

TUG

Another robot that is making an impact in hospitals across the country is TUG. Designed by tech company Aethon, TUG is an autonomous robot designed to move clinical supplies so that hospital staff can focus on patient care.

“TUG was designed with nurses in mind,” according to the company’s website. “With TUG, nurses know when meds, meals, supplies and tests are arriving. No more chasing. No more calling. No kidding. The result is higher job satisfaction and more time for patient care. TUG securely delivers medications through the hospital and directly to nursing units. It secures and automates deliveries that are normally made through pneumatic tubes or manual couriers including controlled substances and refilling carts.

“TUG eliminates the headaches and restrictions associated with pneumatic tube systems. Best of all, by using biometric security and unique pin codes, TUG ensures only authorized medical personnel add or remove specimens to the secured cabinet.”