These are the healthiest and unhealthiest counties in Georgia for 2023

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute has released its latest edition of the “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps,” revealing Georgia’s most and least healthy counties for 2023.
“The CHR&R program provides data, evidence, guidance and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support leaders in growing community power to improve health equity,” according to the institute’s website. “The Rankings are unique in their ability to measure the health of nearly every county in all 50 states, and are complemented by guidance, tools, and resources designed to accelerate community learning and action.”
According to the institute’s findings, Hancock County is the least healthy county in all of Georgia for 2023. Out of the 159 total counties in the state, Early County, Miller County, Ben Hill County and Randolph County ranked in the bottom five just above Hancock County.
To determine which Georgia counties are the least and most healthy, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute utilized numerous fields of statewide data, including lifespan, quality of life, tobacco use and access to care.
“CHR&R is known for effectively translating and communicating complex data and evidence-informed policy into accessible models, reports, and products that deepen the understanding of what makes communities healthy and inspires and supports improvement efforts,” according to the institute’s website. “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps’ work is rooted in a sincere belief in health equity, the idea that everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”
The healthiest county in all of Georgia is Forsyth County, followed by Oconee County, Cherokee County, Cobb County and Fayette County. Atlanta’s Fulton County found its way to the 13 spot, making it one of the healthier counties in the state.
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office