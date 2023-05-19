These are the healthiest and unhealthiest counties in Georgia for 2023

According to the institute’s findings, Hancock County is the least healthy county in all of Georgia for 2023. Out of the 159 total counties in the state, Early County, Miller County, Ben Hill County and Randolph County ranked in the bottom five just above Hancock County.

To determine which Georgia counties are the least and most healthy, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute utilized numerous fields of statewide data, including lifespan, quality of life, tobacco use and access to care.