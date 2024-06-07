There’s one gift dads should give themselves this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity for dads to receive extra love and appreciation from their families, and a good time to reflect on their self-care practices.

While handmade cards and thoughtful gifts are cherished, the greatest present a father can give to himself and his loved ones is the gift of prioritizing his health and well-being.

Here are five practical tips for dads to make self-care a daily habit, starting this Father’s Day.

Schedule a checkup

First and foremost, schedule a checkup with your doctor. A routine physical examination can detect potential health issues early, leading you toward a healthier, longer life. For dads aged 50 and above, an annual prostate assessment is highly recommended by health care professionals, according to Piedmont Healthcare.

Get moving

Engaging in just 10 minutes of physical activity each day can sharpen your focus, improve your sleep quality and boost your mood through the release of endorphins, Everyday Health reported. To make exercise more enjoyable and sustainable, grab a few friends or family members and find an activity you all love, such as biking, hiking or simply going for a walk together.

Find a hobby

Connect with yourself and find, or rediscover, a hobby. It’s a great way to break from daily stress and offer a sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s gardening or painting, immersing yourself in creative pursuits for at least two hours per week has been shown to significantly enhance mental well-being.

Maintain friendships

If you feel your social battery running low, make an effort to catch up with friends. Research shows nurturing strong social bonds can improve mortality risk and make the aging process more rewarding.

Manage stress

Identify your stress triggers and find healthy ways to cope, such as through meditation or quiet time. Effective stress management can reduce the risk of numerous health issues, including heart disease and depression, according to Rutgers Health.

By prioritizing your health this Father’s Day, you can enhance your well-being and set a positive example for your family.