Pulse

There’s one gift dads should give themselves this Father’s Day

By
51 minutes ago

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity for dads to receive extra love and appreciation from their families, and a good time to reflect on their self-care practices.

While handmade cards and thoughtful gifts are cherished, the greatest present a father can give to himself and his loved ones is the gift of prioritizing his health and well-being.

ExploreFather's Day weekend things to do in Atlanta

Here are five practical tips for dads to make self-care a daily habit, starting this Father’s Day.

Schedule a checkup

First and foremost, schedule a checkup with your doctor. A routine physical examination can detect potential health issues early, leading you toward a healthier, longer life. For dads aged 50 and above, an annual prostate assessment is highly recommended by health care professionals, according to Piedmont Healthcare.

ExploreProstate cancer risk is highest for African American men

Get moving

Engaging in just 10 minutes of physical activity each day can sharpen your focus, improve your sleep quality and boost your mood through the release of endorphins, Everyday Health reported. To make exercise more enjoyable and sustainable, grab a few friends or family members and find an activity you all love, such as biking, hiking or simply going for a walk together.

ExploreWhen is Father's Day 2024: 5 unique gifts for dad

Find a hobby

Connect with yourself and find, or rediscover, a hobby. It’s a great way to break from daily stress and offer a sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s gardening or painting, immersing yourself in creative pursuits for at least two hours per week has been shown to significantly enhance mental well-being.

Maintain friendships

If you feel your social battery running low, make an effort to catch up with friends. Research shows nurturing strong social bonds can improve mortality risk and make the aging process more rewarding.

ExploreMen's Health Month: How to live a longer, healthier life

Manage stress

Identify your stress triggers and find healthy ways to cope, such as through meditation or quiet time. Effective stress management can reduce the risk of numerous health issues, including heart disease and depression, according to Rutgers Health.

By prioritizing your health this Father’s Day, you can enhance your well-being and set a positive example for your family.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says34m ago

Credit: Courtesy Nexera Capital

Fulton board approves tax break for new downtown Atlanta hotel
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under Atlanta bridges shape new paths

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Some TikTok sleep hacks are actually backed by science, study finds
2h ago
Halsey says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after lupus diagnoses
Nurse sheds 110 pounds on way to healthier lifestyle
Featured

One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs
2h ago
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis