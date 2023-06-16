Men’s Health Month: How to live a longer, healthier life

June is Men’s Health Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the top threats to men’s health and what you can do to keep yourself healthy.

Heart disease and cancer are two of the top three leading causes of death for men in the U.S., according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news is that healthy lifestyle choices can reduce your risk for both.

Explore 3 reasons why men might not take care of themselves

Heart disease

Heart disease encompasses a range of conditions that affect your heart, including blood vessel disease, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems, or arrhythmias; congenital heart defects; and heart valve disease.

You can reduce your risk of heart disease by:

Not smoking, or quitting if you already do.

Eating a diet that’s low in salt and saturated fat.

Exercising at least 30 minutes per day most days of the week.

Maintaining a healthy weight.

Reducing and managing stress.

Controlling other health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Get good sleep — adults should aim for seven to nine hours daily.

Cancer

The three most common cancers for U.S. men are prostate, lung and colorectal, according to the National Cancer Institute. Treatment for certain cancers can affect your sexuality, causing a range of signs and symptoms that can make sex with your partner more difficult.

You can reduce your risk of prostate cancer by:

Eating a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables.

Exercising most days of the week.

Maintaining a healthy weight.

You can reduce your risk of lung cancer by:

Not smoking, or quitting if you already do.

Avoiding secondhand smoke.

Testing your home for radon.

Avoiding carcinogens at work.

Eating a diet full of fruits and vegetables.

Exercising most days of the week.

You can reduce your risk of colorectal cancer by:

Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Drinking alcohol in moderation, if at all.

Not smoking, or quitting if you already do.

Exercising most days of the week.

Maintaining a healthy weight.

Your next step

The pattern is clear, but it may seem overwhelming. You may not know where to begin, or how much difference a few small steps can make. Take control of your health by talking with your health care team about your lifestyle and health history. Then get serious about reducing your risk.