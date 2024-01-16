Study: Pathogens found on hospital surfaces even after disinfection

Keeping a hospital clean is crucial to preventing the spread of illnesses and prevention of sepsis. Unfortunately, a new study found microbial contamination remained on high-touch areas even after disinfection.

The study collected samples from 400 surfaces at the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System during June and July 2022. The researchers focused on high-touch surfaces, such as simulation manikins, wheeled workstations, bed rails and keyboards at nurses’ stations. Bacteria were found on all tested surfaces, with manikins and bed rails having the most diverse types.

“The findings shed light on the persistent challenge of reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and indicate that innovative strategies may be needed for more effective disinfection of these surfaces,” Mirage News wrote.