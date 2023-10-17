Registered nurses’ pay projected to increase $13 an hour by 2033

Raise will put many in the six-figure salary range, even after adjusting for inflation
Pulse
By
0 minutes ago

Nurse pay has been on the rise in 2023, and now a projection from telecommunications company TollFreeForwarding indicates these health care heroes are anticipated to earn up to $13 more an hour by 2033.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for RNs in 2022 was $39.05 per hour — roughly $81,220 per year.

ExploreGeorgia medical center named one of the ‘most beautiful hospitals in the U.S.’

In its October 2023 “Careers of the Future” report, TollFreeForwarding reported RNs already earn much more than that in 2023, with an average hourly rate of $45.49. After adjusting for inflation, nurses are anticipated to earn $58.31 an hour within the next decade — $121, 284 a year in earnings.

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), registered nursing is one of the fastest-growing occupational fields in the country,” TollFreeForwarding reported. “Moreover, the U.S. is expected to need an additional 193,100 nurses per year over the next ten years. This increasing demand contributes to a projected increase in hourly earnings of $12.82 in 2033 over today.”

Globally, roughly 13 million nurses will need to be replaced in the coming years. In a March 2023 report, the International Council of Nurses named the debilitating shortage of nurses a “global health emergency.” It is that large gap in available staff that is largely driving the steady rise in nurse pay.

“While there is no single factor that determines whether a salary will increase or decrease, the primary driver is the demand for the job and the number of qualified workers available to fill openings,” the telecommunications company reported.

ExploreAtlanta-based research company reveals best states for happiness and mental health

Another important factor is the recent drop in nursing school students.

Last year “saw a decline in nursing school programs for the first time in 20 years, which could drive nurses’ salaries higher as more positions open with less qualified candidates to fill them,” TollFreeForwarding reported.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

New video footage from night of fatal UGA crash details club visit 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
3h ago

Credit: cus

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Another Savannah River deepening will take another bipartisan alliance
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
13h ago
The Latest

Transcendental meditation can reduce nurse burnout, study says
2h ago
How a teal pumpkin can save a child’s life this Halloween
14h ago
One Georgia school makes top 20 on best colleges and universities list
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
10h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top